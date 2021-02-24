Colfax County to see $8M state-funded roads project

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement to set up a detour for an upcoming $8 million construction project along Highway 15.
The project is tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2022, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla said. The contractor will work on the bridges in 2022, he noted, but most of the resurfacing will be done in 2023. The project is expected to finish up around Nov. 1, 2023.
“It is 15 miles, so it is a sizable project,” Domogalla said.
The project would begin where Highway 15 crosses U.S. Highway 30 and continue north to where Highway 15 and Highway 91 meet.
The County itself doesn’t have any financial involvement, noted Domogalla. The project will be funding by federal and state sources, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation fact sheet.
The main reason for the project is the condition of the pavement, he added.
As NDOT resurfaces the pavement, it’s also an opportunity to do work on the bridges, he noted.
“We will have some work on the bridges, some repair work … and the guardrail and the bridge rail on the bridge,” Domogalla said.
“We’re starting north of Highway 30, where the pavement switches from concrete to asphalt, near the bridge. The project goes all the way up to the Highway 91 intersection."
Zion Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, on Road U, is located in that area.
“Access from N-15 would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements,” the fact sheet stated.
The project will require temporary local closures of Road L and Road T, the fact sheet stated. These roads would be temporarily closed at N-15.
Colfax County District 1 Commissioner Terry Wendt noted the County is trying to be cooperative with the state.
“(We’re) just trying to make things easy for them and improve the highway itself,” Wendt said. “That’s always a concern. Anytime there’s a road … you want to make sure you have (a) good road to travel on. You don’t want to have issues with the road.”
Although the detour might be a headache and inconvenient, he added residents should do their part and take the detour so the area can see improvements for its roads.
There will be one-lane traffic during the process, so drivers can travel on the northbound lane while the southbound portion is under construction and vice-versa.
During the bridge construction, lights and signals will assist in traffic control.
“As part of the layout of traffic control, there are two county roads that fall within the tape,” Domogalla said. “The entrance to the county road will be closed and local traffic will have to detour around that… The highway (traffic) will stay on the highway. The traffic from the county road that would enter the highway at those two locations will be detoured.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.