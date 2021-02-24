Colfax County to see $8M state-funded roads project

Zion Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, on Road U, is located in that area.

“Access from N-15 would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements,” the fact sheet stated.

The project will require temporary local closures of Road L and Road T, the fact sheet stated. These roads would be temporarily closed at N-15.

Colfax County District 1 Commissioner Terry Wendt noted the County is trying to be cooperative with the state.

“(We’re) just trying to make things easy for them and improve the highway itself,” Wendt said. “That’s always a concern. Anytime there’s a road … you want to make sure you have (a) good road to travel on. You don’t want to have issues with the road.”

Although the detour might be a headache and inconvenient, he added residents should do their part and take the detour so the area can see improvements for its roads.

There will be one-lane traffic during the process, so drivers can travel on the northbound lane while the southbound portion is under construction and vice-versa.

During the bridge construction, lights and signals will assist in traffic control.