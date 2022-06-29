 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax County unofficial special election results

  • 0

Congress Dist. 1

Rep. Mike Flood

Total: 844

Election Day: 776

Early Voting: 68

Dem. Patty Pansing Brooks

Total: 146

Election Day: 122

Early Voting: 24

Totals

Votes: 994

Election Day: 902

Early Voting: 92

