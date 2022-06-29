Colfax County unofficial special election results

Congress Dist. 1
Rep. Mike Flood
Total: 844
Election Day: 776
Early Voting: 68
Dem. Patty Pansing Brooks
Total: 146
Election Day: 122
Early Voting: 24
Totals
Votes: 994
Election Day: 902
Early Voting: 92
