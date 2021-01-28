Colfax County vaccine concerns

Concerns are mounting in Colfax County over the COVID-19 vaccine, both from those who want the vaccine and those who don’t.

Some people don’t want the vaccine at all, which Schuyler City Council President Daryl Holmberg expressed his displeasure with in a previous Sun article. Some want the vaccine faster. But, it takes time to get a whole country vaccinated, noted Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert.

Nebraska residents who are part of the general public may have to wait four months to get the vaccine, according to The Associated Press. The state is receiving 94,000 doses a month, Gov. Pete Ricketts noted at a press conference last week. There are approximately 500,000 people in the next group to be vaccinated and state officials predicted 75% of the group will get the vaccine, according to The Associated Press.

Those who want the vaccine should sign up on the East-Central District Heath Department website, Evert added.

“They’re on a list. So once we can get to them, we will call them up and get them in,” she said. “If people really want to get on the list and they don’t have a computer they can call my office (402-352-7958) and I can help them get signed up.”