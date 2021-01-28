Colfax County vaccine concerns

Concerns are mounting in Colfax County over the COVID-19 vaccine, both from those who want the vaccine and those who don’t.
Some people don’t want the vaccine at all, which Schuyler City Council President Daryl Holmberg expressed his displeasure with in a previous Sun article. Some want the vaccine faster. But, it takes time to get a whole country vaccinated, noted Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert.
Nebraska residents who are part of the general public may have to wait four months to get the vaccine, according to The Associated Press. The state is receiving 94,000 doses a month, Gov. Pete Ricketts noted at a press conference last week. There are approximately 500,000 people in the next group to be vaccinated and state officials predicted 75% of the group will get the vaccine, according to The Associated Press.
Those who want the vaccine should sign up on the East-Central District Heath Department website, Evert added.
“They’re on a list. So once we can get to them, we will call them up and get them in,” she said. “If people really want to get on the list and they don’t have a computer they can call my office (402-352-7958) and I can help them get signed up.”
Until residents do get the vaccine, they should wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, stay home if they don’t feel well and avoid crowded spaces, Evert noted.
“Just basically everything that they have been doing,” Evert said.
In Colfax County, Emergency Manager Mark Arps said he would estimate about 40 to 50% of the population are on the ropes about getting vaccinated.
“You can’t force anybody to take anything,” he said. “People are worried.”
No vaccine trials have reported serious safety concerns, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Lately there has been less testing in Colfax County at TestNebraska, he added.
“Early fall, when we started testing, there was just a line of vehicles all the time to get tested. Now there’s probably only about sometimes 10, sometimes eight, and then that’s it,” Arps said. “I don’t know, some people call it COVID burnout or people say 'well, it’s just too cold.' It’s hard to say why.”
The test positivity rate for Colfax County remains in the red tier - or severe - and overall the county is at the orange - or high - risk level.
Some residents are the opposite end of the debate, including Svoboda Funeral Home Manager Zach Johnson.
Funeral directors are in the tier two group for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’re the next step after somebody passes away,” Johnson said. “It’s a requirement from the State of Nebraska that an individual, after they pass away, their remains are handled by a licensed funeral director.”
The funeral director has to go and pick up individuals from wherever they passed away, he noted.
“To our knowledge… COVID-19 even after death is still fully transferrable,” he said. “We work so much with the virus. Not as much as what hospital staff and EMS and emergency (response) does… (but) we work with it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that people who have contact with human remains are at risk to exposure to infectious agents and recommends appropriate biosafety measures and procedures.
So far the vaccination process is going well, Evert said, despite supply issues.
“We aren’t getting as many vaccines as we need,” she said. “So people are frustrated because they feel like we’re not getting it out fast enough. But everything we’re getting is getting out. We’re not keeping anything.”
