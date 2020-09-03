Colfax County welcomes new deputy sheriff

“I tried college and didn’t really like it,” Dodge said. “It was kind of difficult for me to stay in college, so the decision to drop out wasn’t any issue. I was just ready to do something different with my life.”

He went to the Marine Corps reserves and his unit got together once a month.

“I had to find something to pay the bills,” Dodge said.

He was working at a summer job he’d previously when a buddy told him about an opportunity in Sheridan County.

“It was pretty easy for me to just pack up all of my stuff and move to Nebraska,” Dodge said. “I just made the decision that this is the career I want to be in and, if this is my foot in the door, then I’m ready to make that change.”

Dodge has only been in Schuyler for a few weeks, but he said he likes it. His dog, Roxie, can run around and he can visit more secluded areas, but there are still people. He also already knows others in Schuyler law enforcement from the police academy.

One of the guys in the Sheriff's Office went to the academy with Dodge and had nothing but positive things to say about him, noted Sheriff Shawn Messerlie.