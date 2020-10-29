Colfax farmers about done: Growing season finished with last weekend's snow

The snow this past weekend ended the growing season, and Aaron Nygren, extension educator for Colfax County, said a fair amount of farmers are actually done harvesting.
Up until the snow, the dry weather had allowed for a lot of farmers to finish, though he said the area needs some rain for next year. He also said the warmer temperatures naturally dried the corn more than other years.
“Some years we just have to wait because the corn is too wet to still harvest, but this year it dried down almost too much,” Nygren said. “You can pick corn at say 18% or 20%, but when we do … then we have to run it through a grain dryer and that costs money.”
In terms of money, commodities prices had been low this year but then recently increased, he noted.
“They were really low for most of the year but then in the last month, they’ve actually rallied to levels, I think, beans are the highest we’ve seen in over two years,” Nygren said.
Bean prices are up over $10 right now, he added.
“The challenge with that is that a lot of guys, we tell them to pre-market stuff so basically they were selling stuff all year,” Nygren said. “So maybe they’ve already sold most of their corn or soybeans before the prices went up.”
Carl Grotelueschen, a farmer and a Colfax County Board commissioner, said he does some sales through the summer months for fall delivery.
He has been farming since 1976, after he came out of college.
“With harvest, the big thing is having nice weather,” Grotelueschen noted. “Farming is very dependent on what the weather presents us and so far, it’s just been excellent, dry temperatures … It’s been probably as nice a harvest weather as we can ask for.”
The snow did not impact harvest for him.
“We just have to wait it out a couple of days, let it thaw off the ears of corn and we’ll be right back at it and get things done,” he said. “The forecast looks excellent. It’s going to allow us time to get everything done. Life is good.”
Grotelueschen, who farms corn and soybeans, did mention the dryness over the summer. Much of Nebraska has been in a drought for several months. Colfax County is currently in a severe drought, according to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s drought monitor.
“But with the new technology that’s bred into our hybrids, we ended up with actually very respectable yields,” he added. “Even on the non-irrigated farms.”
Many farmers found the yields were better than expected despite the drought, said Nygren, but there were definitely some areas where the dry land had an impact, though.
“We used pretty much everything in the soil this year to finish the crop so there’s really nothing left this time of year,” Nygren said. “We’re starting to refill that soil for next year…We need to start getting some rains for next year’s crop.”
At this point, many farmers are looking ahead.
“We definitely got cold enough that everything is done,” Nygren said. “There will still be some guys planting some cover crops, probably because it is supposed to warm up a little bit after this.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!