Colfax farmers about done: Growing season finished with last weekend's snow

He has been farming since 1976, after he came out of college.

“With harvest, the big thing is having nice weather,” Grotelueschen noted. “Farming is very dependent on what the weather presents us and so far, it’s just been excellent, dry temperatures … It’s been probably as nice a harvest weather as we can ask for.”

The snow did not impact harvest for him.

“We just have to wait it out a couple of days, let it thaw off the ears of corn and we’ll be right back at it and get things done,” he said. “The forecast looks excellent. It’s going to allow us time to get everything done. Life is good.”

Grotelueschen, who farms corn and soybeans, did mention the dryness over the summer. Much of Nebraska has been in a drought for several months. Colfax County is currently in a severe drought, according to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s drought monitor.

“But with the new technology that’s bred into our hybrids, we ended up with actually very respectable yields,” he added. “Even on the non-irrigated farms.”

Many farmers found the yields were better than expected despite the drought, said Nygren, but there were definitely some areas where the dry land had an impact, though.