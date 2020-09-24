Colfax Senior Center to re-open starting Oct. 1

Colfax County Senior Center Manager Aubrie Friesen is excited to see residents she hasn’t see in a while when the facility re-opens on Oct. 1 for the first congregate meal since March.
The soft opening, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at 75% capacity. Only four people will be able to sit at each table and those interested should call by 9 a.m. to reserve their meal.
“You know we’ve been doing pretty well,” Friesen said. “I have been able to find us grants to kind of makeup for the lack of fundraising that we weren’t able to do. But we understand people need to see each other; they need to have that interaction.”
Friesen asks that people order meals to eat, to eat it on site. The Center will ask if people have been feeling well or not when people enter. They will have hand sanitizer available when people walk in the door. Also, when people sign in, there will be one pen per person.
All tables will be 6 feet apart, she said.
“It will be for a six-week trial basis,” Friesen said. “As long as we can maintain that no one is getting sick or we don’t see a big outbreak amongst the senior population with them being inside, then we’ll look at maybe expanding to the coffee hour.”
Friesen has been the manager for a little over a year, and much of that time has been during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were just getting into…certain social activities going (on) again inside the Center and really picking up on our meal program and having a lot of fun coming up with different types of fundraisers,” Friesen said. “We had to shut it all down so that was disappointing.”
The Center understood, though, that for health purposes it needed to be closed.
“We kind of know it's time to start slowly re-opening,” she said. “We plan on starting indoor fundraising possibly in January depending on how everything is going.”
Although Colfax County is in Phase 4 of Directed Health Measures, that can change overnight, said Senior Center Board President Keith Hajek.
A lot of people have been approaching him, he said, and some have grandparents or parents who go to the center and said they see their relatives being extremely bored.
“They’re getting kind of tired of not gathering with other people and actually talking with people,” Hajek said. “A lot of people have been worried about the seniors' mental health. We don’t want to see them get depressed and do extreme things.”
Hajek tries to eat down there at least three to four times a month.
“It’s a lot of the same people that eat there very frequently,” he said. “Some of the older gentlemen, that’s their social activity for the day.”
It’s been a hard time to make decisions due to a lot of confusing information, he added.
For the meals, everyone’s food will be served in a Styrofoam container with prepackaged silverware for limited contact, Hajek said.
Besides congregate meals, Friesen said they still offer home delivery and curbside pickup at the normal times around 11 a.m. With this congregate meal, they hope to offer “a little bit of normalcy.”
“We’re excited to see everyone,” Friesen said. “It’s up to them on if they want to come in but we are doing everything that we could possibly think of to make sure that they stay safe while getting to visit with friends and enjoy a meal together.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
