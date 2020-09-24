Colfax Senior Center to re-open starting Oct. 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Colfax County Senior Center Manager Aubrie Friesen is excited to see residents she hasn’t see in a while when the facility re-opens on Oct. 1 for the first congregate meal since March.

The soft opening, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at 75% capacity. Only four people will be able to sit at each table and those interested should call by 9 a.m. to reserve their meal.

“You know we’ve been doing pretty well,” Friesen said. “I have been able to find us grants to kind of makeup for the lack of fundraising that we weren’t able to do. But we understand people need to see each other; they need to have that interaction.”

Friesen asks that people order meals to eat, to eat it on site. The Center will ask if people have been feeling well or not when people enter. They will have hand sanitizer available when people walk in the door. Also, when people sign in, there will be one pen per person.

All tables will be 6 feet apart, she said.

“It will be for a six-week trial basis,” Friesen said. “As long as we can maintain that no one is getting sick or we don’t see a big outbreak amongst the senior population with them being inside, then we’ll look at maybe expanding to the coffee hour.”