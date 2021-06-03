Colfax Theater might reopen in June

The Colfax Theater has been closed for the past year but Schuyler Enrichment Foundation officials are shooting for reopening the theater in June.
The theater temporarily closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point, we are still closed because of COVID, but we're working on getting reopened,” Schuyler Enrichment Foundation Vice President Zach Johnson said. “We're kind of trying to shoot for something in June, but we're working on dealing with movie houses right now.”
John Sayer, president of the foundation board, said officials are hoping to start operating as close to normal hours as possible.
“We're thinking about operating, maybe once a month here in the summer and maybe go to twice a month during the year, but we really haven't decided on that yet,” Sayer said. “(We’re) kind of looking at maybe doing one showing here in June.”
Later this year, Johnson added, Colfax Theater will hopefully open more often.
“Our goal is then by the fall or when we would usually open back up to four weekends a month – or however many weekends in a month – then we're hoping to be able to open up full force again,” Johnson said. “We’re getting ready to test the waters … (for) opening back up and so we're all looking forward to it but we're just trying to get everything in line and ready to go.”
The foundation board considered reopening throughout the past year but ultimately decided against it.
“Over the course of the last year, we have explored several times the option of reopening,” Johnson noted. “At the time that we were looking at it, state restrictions and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines still were not the most in our favor for reopening, so we just have tabled it and put it off until the restrictions got a little more lenient.”
The past 14 months haven’t been easy, Johnson said.
“It's been challenging, just like it has been for a lot of other businesses,” Johnson said. “In the early part of 2020, like a lot of other movie theaters, we just closed our doors because at the time that was the only thing that we could do.”
With the doors closed, regular money hasn’t been coming into the theater, so funds from savings have been used for bills, Johnson said.
According to Sayer, the foundation has kept the internet and phone services active in order to keep the theater’s projector updated. The entire building also runs on electricity, he added.
“To heat it and to keep the dehumidifier going, that's awful expensive, too, for a small building like that,” Sayer said.
Popcorn sales have taken place throughout the past year, which has helped in offsetting those costs, Sayer said. This also assists in keeping those supplies in good condition, Johnson added.
“To keep the popcorn supply fresh and going, we would have a couple of popcorn sales throughout the year, to just kind of help keep all the supplies kind of moving through and hopefully not getting old and sitting on the shelf at the theater,” Johnson said.
While the theater has been closed, the foundation has been using that time to update the inside of the building. According to Johnson, a grant from Love’s Travel Stop helped fund the minor renovations.
“That ended up helping us get the lobby repainted and then we did some trim work inside the theater and just some updating because we hadn't really repainted the theater since it reopened in the 2000s,” Johnson said.
Sayer noted that photos, posters and other wall decorations still need to be put back on the walls but the rest of the theater has been cleaned and repainted.
Johnson said he hopes that a reopening day in June will help people get used to going to the movies again.
“Hopefully that'll get people back into the swing of coming (in) and attending movies again,” Johnson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.