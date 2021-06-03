Colfax Theater might reopen in June

The foundation board considered reopening throughout the past year but ultimately decided against it.

“Over the course of the last year, we have explored several times the option of reopening,” Johnson noted. “At the time that we were looking at it, state restrictions and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines still were not the most in our favor for reopening, so we just have tabled it and put it off until the restrictions got a little more lenient.”

The past 14 months haven’t been easy, Johnson said.

“It's been challenging, just like it has been for a lot of other businesses,” Johnson said. “In the early part of 2020, like a lot of other movie theaters, we just closed our doors because at the time that was the only thing that we could do.”

With the doors closed, regular money hasn’t been coming into the theater, so funds from savings have been used for bills, Johnson said.

According to Sayer, the foundation has kept the internet and phone services active in order to keep the theater’s projector updated. The entire building also runs on electricity, he added.

“To heat it and to keep the dehumidifier going, that's awful expensive, too, for a small building like that,” Sayer said.