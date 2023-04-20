Exercise, according to Health/Physical Education Specialist Wyatt Morse with the Nebraska Department of Education, is a vital activity for school-age children and their families and the upcoming color run at Schuyler Elementary School fits the bill nicely.

"Physical activity is so important across the board and when you can get the family involved, out to enjoy a nice day and do something like this together, it's so important," Morse said.

The color run/walk, sponsored by the Nebraska Healthy Schools Initiative and area businesses, will be held at the elementary school at 2404 Denver St. on April 28 and start at 3 p.m.

The Nebraska Healthy Schools Initiative is a grant that was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Nebraska Department of Education as well as 16 other states to focus on bettering the whole child, according to the Nebraska Department of Education's Healthy Schools Specialist Erika Wibbels.

"What's involved is focusing on helping the whole child. The initiative is called 'whole school, whole community, whole child,'" Wibbels said. "It's focused around meeting kids' immediate needs so they can achieve in the classroom, by focusing on nutrition, activity, out-of-school time and chronic care."

A color run/walk involves participants wearing a white shirt at the start of the event and, as they progress through the walking track, they are hit with safe colored dye so that by the end, all the walkers/runners are covered in colored splotches, making for fun photos and a controlled mess. Morse said that, with how heavily focused the world is on technological or indoor entertainment nowadays, simple family activities like this are important for everyone involved.

"Spending that quality time, getting that fresh air and exercise as a family or with friends is huge for elevating your mood and spirit," Morse said.

Morse added that a major part of the Healthy Schools Program involved physical activity but it also extends to nutrition and helping kids, parents and educators resources in regards to generally healthy lifestyles even outside of school.

"Trying to find physical activities during and outside of the school day that kids can participate in fits the mission of the Healthy Schools Program," Morse said. "It's trying to get kids and communities more active, provide nutrition and resources that can help take a community over the top and give kids an opportunity to get their heart rates up and have fun."

While the deadline for the T-shirts is past, registration for the one-mile fun run/walk is still open. It is free to register. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Those with questions may contact Winnie Harbison at 402-352-3527, extension 881.