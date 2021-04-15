Committee aims to improve quality, availability of child care in Schuyler

Officials in Schuyler are aiming to improve early child care in the area and residents can assist in the initiative via a survey.
Schuyler is now a part of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Committees for Kids Plus, which supports children, families and child care providers. The Schuyler Early Childhood Committee is comprised of local leaders from organizations such as the school district and CHI Health to guide the initiative, said Early Childhood Community Coordinator Kim Parsons.
“My main job here is to work with providers, and children and families to increase the quality of care, the quality of … early childhood education and increase the capacity,” said Parsons, a Schuyler resident. “We don't have enough high-quality providers in our community right now and so that's my main focus.”
Currently, a survey is being shared with families regarding the quality and need of child care.
“That survey will really help us gather data about what people know about early childhood care, who's providing that care, do they need help? Finding good care, all of those questions,” Parsons said. “We’re going to gather that data and then move forward with our plan with the Communities for Kids and the Schuyler Early Childhood Committee.”
This week – April 10 through 16 – is the week of the young child, for which Mayor Jon Knutson signed a proclamation last week.
To celebrate, Parsons said, a book giveaway will be held at the Schuyler Public Library. The first 50 children aged birth to 5-years-old will receive a free book. It’s being held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 16.
“During that giveaway, we're going to help educate parents on what quality care looks like and how to choose a quality provider,” Parsons said. “Maybe visit with them a little bit about ‘Who's taking care of your children? And ‘Do you need help with that?’”
Additionally, she noted, she is dropping off appreciation gifts to local child care providers.
Committees for Kids is statewide with 40 communities in Nebraska estimated to take part in the initiative by the end of May, said Jackie Farrell, assistance vice president of early childhood programs at the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Schuyler is one of the communities that Farrell oversees.
Establishing quality child care helps both the kids and parents, she noted.
“Helping those kids in quality centers, help them prepare for kindergarten so they're ready for school,” Farrell said. “And (mostly) both parents are working, have two-income households, so there needs to be care for them.
“It's good for the kids. It's good for the community. It's good for the economy, it's good for the workforce when there (are) enough licensed spaces for children.”
There are an estimated 734 children younger than age 5 in Schuyler, Parsons said, with U.S. Census data showing an overall population of 6,284 in 2019. There are only 108 spots in licensed day care homes or centers in the area. Assuming that half of the 734 young children need to be placed in child care, which leaves a large number of kids having to most likely be watched by a relative or family friend.
“We know that a child's brain develops from birth to five, tremendously,” Parsons said. “And so giving them developmentally appropriate activities, healthy food, all of those things help the brain develop, you know, kids that are in high-quality programs are more successful through life.”
There is one child care provider in Schuyler participating in a state-run program called Step Up to Quality, which is a rating system used to help these providers further improve upon their services.
“Through Step Up to Quality, we can help provide early learning scholarships for families that may have a little hard time paying for child care,” Parsons said, adding those eligible are families that do not qualify for full state-subsidized care and whose child is enrolled with a Step Up to Quality provider.
Along with bringing positives to the family unit, an increase in child care will help attract new residents and thus stimulate the local economy, Parsons said.
“When we are limited in those spots for high-quality care, they may not stay here -- they may look for employment elsewhere,” Parsons said. “I really think (that) economically, improving the quality and capacity of our early childhood care in our community is really going to benefit (Schuyler).”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.