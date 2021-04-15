Committee aims to improve quality, availability of child care in Schuyler

There are an estimated 734 children younger than age 5 in Schuyler, Parsons said, with U.S. Census data showing an overall population of 6,284 in 2019. There are only 108 spots in licensed day care homes or centers in the area. Assuming that half of the 734 young children need to be placed in child care, which leaves a large number of kids having to most likely be watched by a relative or family friend.

“We know that a child's brain develops from birth to five, tremendously,” Parsons said. “And so giving them developmentally appropriate activities, healthy food, all of those things help the brain develop, you know, kids that are in high-quality programs are more successful through life.”

There is one child care provider in Schuyler participating in a state-run program called Step Up to Quality, which is a rating system used to help these providers further improve upon their services.

“Through Step Up to Quality, we can help provide early learning scholarships for families that may have a little hard time paying for child care,” Parsons said, adding those eligible are families that do not qualify for full state-subsidized care and whose child is enrolled with a Step Up to Quality provider.