Community and Family Partnership recieves mental health voucher grant

Recently, the Community and Family Partnership (CFP) received a grant for mental health vouchers from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF).

The NCFF have been funding this effort since the collaborative was conceived in 2011.

The vouchers are a community response measure provided by the CFP and the Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) to help youths in Colfax, Platte, Butler and now Nance counties determined as at-risk by parents, counselors, educators or any referral sources, pending parental approval.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, secretary for the CFP, said these are preventative measure that are hard to quantify monetarily in the short-term, but that the future effects will be powerful.

“If we can get a child and help them with whatever mental health issues they may be facing, it saves us exponentially in the future,” Kracl said.

The counseling services provided through these vouchers helped 51 youths in the Columbus area attend 251 counseling sessions in 2021, according to the CAUW.

“What I’m hoping is that in a decade, all of a sudden our jail population goes down instead of up because we’ve provided all these services, so we’re a long term investment,” Kracl said.

If a child does not have access to mental health service, and does not qualify for any other funds or services, they can be enrolled in this program to receive vouchers for various mental health services, including counseling. This aims to provide a healthy outlet for any mental health issues area youths may be facing.

“The mantra at my office is to keep kids out of the courtroom and in the classroom, so these mental health vouchers are vital to that,” Kracl said.

Roberta Miksch, collective impact director for the CAUW, said this is just one of many resources the CAUW and CFP provide for youths with no insurance, high deductibles or inadequate access to the mental health services they need.

“Our mission is to really assist the youths and their families. The vouchers are one resource they can use to help them become resilient to whatever life throws at them, because we all know life is hard,” Miksch said.

The CFP merged with United Way about a year ago in an effort to pool the organizations’ resources. The United Way wanted to specify this was funded through the NCFF, they merely assist in allocating the funds with the CFP.

The CFP is excited for this grant, Community Navigator Tammy Bichlmeier said, because this allows them to expand their reach some into Nance County and continue to serve Colfax, Platte and Butler counties.

“It’s really important, because the more rural you get, the harder it is to find services, the more miles there are between services,” Bichlmeier said.

The CAUW has its own mental health campaign called “How Are You Really?” which focuses on mental health as a whole. It is unrelated to the CFP’s voucher program, but recently received grant funding as well.

