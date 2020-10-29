Community celebrates high school expansion

The kitchen is designed to feed 300 kids in less than 10 minutes, SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said on the tour.

Next, the tour continued through the kitchen, to new restrooms and the choice of a new elevator or the stairs. The elevator helps with handicap accessibility, he added.

The architect said these are the biggest high school restrooms they’ve ever put in, Hoesing noted on the tour.

The stairs opened into a large, rectangular room painted green and white with mats laid out over half the floor.

Hoesing called it a multi-purpose room, but said Kasik would probably call it the wrestling practice room. Everything from the dance team to physical education and anything else that needs space would be in the room, Hoesing said. The room’s windows look out over the new gym and the football field.

As those on the tour walked into a new classroom, the smell of paint hit the group. Dry paint, which looked like dust, still lingered on some of the desks. The walls were freshly-painted white and the room was lined with desks.