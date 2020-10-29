Community celebrates high school expansion

Schuyler Central High School unveiled its new $12.5-million addition to the public on Oct. 20.
It was high time for it, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Jim Kasik said, who graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1984.
“Coming back here, teaching, raising a family here, administration, coaching, all of those things, I am Schuyler,” Kasik said, holding a microphone at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the new gym. “It is just very prideful to see this facility and to watch our kids compete and use it.”
Large TVs adorned the walls. The TVs played slideshows, hype videos which showcased the addition and athletics and the American flag throughout the afternoon and the ceremony.
Schuyler is in a unique position in the state and can benefit from investing in youth, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley said during the ceremony.
“What’s interesting about Schuyler, which makes it very, very different, this is a young community,” Foley said, after the ceremony. “Most communities in Nebraska are getting very old … workforce availability is going to be a huge challenge for the state of Nebraska.”
He noted there are career opportunities for kids who come out of Schuyler Community Schools.
Thirty-seven percent of Schuyler is under the age of 19, according to the community facts website linked to the City of Schuyler's website. Colfax County is 30th in the nation in residents younger than 5, according to the site.
Foley, who said he had a "great day" in Schuyler, was impressed by the tour.
“This is gorgeous,” Foley said of the addition, after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
He also mentioned the interest rates “plummeting” right when the school needed to borrow money.
The project was refinanced before the ribbon-cutting, moving from an interest rate of 3.34% to an interest rate of 1.906% on 20-year bonds.
Tours began in the cafeteria commons -- which featured a streaked gray, black and green carpet to match SCHS’ colors -- before winding through the area where kids get their food. Pumpkin monsters were hanging from the ceiling and bats adorned the walls.
The kitchen is designed to feed 300 kids in less than 10 minutes, SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said on the tour.
Next, the tour continued through the kitchen, to new restrooms and the choice of a new elevator or the stairs. The elevator helps with handicap accessibility, he added.
The architect said these are the biggest high school restrooms they’ve ever put in, Hoesing noted on the tour.
The stairs opened into a large, rectangular room painted green and white with mats laid out over half the floor.
Hoesing called it a multi-purpose room, but said Kasik would probably call it the wrestling practice room. Everything from the dance team to physical education and anything else that needs space would be in the room, Hoesing said. The room’s windows look out over the new gym and the football field.
As those on the tour walked into a new classroom, the smell of paint hit the group. Dry paint, which looked like dust, still lingered on some of the desks. The walls were freshly-painted white and the room was lined with desks.
From there on, the group continued into the weight room where those touring walked along a green carpet that looks like a football field with the Schuyler logo in the center. Others leaned on the railing, looking over an old gym which Hoesing said was remodeled.
Hoesing said during the ceremony that the project is about building a different culture.
“Years ago, I opened another school and a young lady walked into that school and she said ‘Now I know what it feels like to be rich,'” Hoesing said.
The community also helped out, he added.
Kasik said he was proud to see a couple of Schuyler graduates helping produce the project.
“I can’t wait to see the gym full and our kids competing at a high level,” Kasik said. “Go Warriors.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!