Community Collaborative works to improve resources

Service providers a part of Community Collab noticed concerns rising regarding the mental health of area youth and, Papa said, suicide rates had been increasing at that time.

“They came up with a system that currently exists today, where we have partnerships with local school districts, and if they identify a youth having mental health barriers (who) also (have) financial barriers to accessing mental health care, they're able to (be referred) to Community Response,” Papa said.

Following recent Community Collab meetings, CFP shared surveys – which have recently closed – for data-gathering purposes regarding race equity and inclusion within its services, youth and family engagement and leadership opportunities.

“What we're going to do with that … captured some data … (and) we're going to take that a little further and create action steps,” Papa said. “So here's what we're what we're hearing and now, what are we going to do about this feedback that we've gotten?”

Freshour noted the topics of race equity and inclusion and youth and family engagement have been priority focuses this year.