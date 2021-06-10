Community leaders encourage Schuyler residents to complete survey

“One of the requirements for those kinds of grants is doing a survey asking people what they want, how they like the services they're getting, how they don't like the services they're getting, what can we do better, what are we doing good at,” Brandenburgh added.

“It's (one of) the things that we have to do to be able to maximize our limited funds with outside sources.”

Dairy Queen opened in Schuyler last week and Mexican restaurant El Patron arrived the week before, Brandenburgh said, and Scooter’s Coffee opened a location in Schuyler within the last six months. As such, eatery opportunities may be listed lower in the survey results, she noted, but housing is always an issue.

“From my perspective, I always look at what other opportunities we can bring in to Schuyler, what other businesses might be looking at Schuyler, what businesses do people you know, what do they say they want?” she said.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SchuylerSurvey21 until Saturday. Following the survey’s closing, results will be complied and a community meeting held.