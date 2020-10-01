Construction projects to help with high-water events

The County will open up bids for the project in mid-October, he said.

“Then it just depends on the contractor's schedule, if he can start right away,” Arps said.

The County also has some rock weirs (dam-like structures) to put in on drainages, including Shell Creek and Dry Creek, but are waiting to hear back. They are put in to slow down or stop erosion.

“I’d like to have them done this winter but I have this feeling it will be more like springtime,” Arps said.

There are no big projects currently scheduled for springtime, he added.

A lot of work has to do with Shell Creek, and right now the County is working on negotiations.

At the Sept. 22 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting, discussion was held about those negotiations and the possibility of permanent easements.

One landowner’s biggest concern could be losing acres of their land to the project, said District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik.

District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen commented that the board as a group decided many years ago not to pay for easements.