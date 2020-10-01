Construction projects to help with high-water events

Colfax County just finished up phase one of the Shell Creek benching project, and is working on negotiating with landowners for permission to do the second phase, said Highway Superintendent Mark Arps.
The County Road 14 bridge, which is being constructed over Shell Creek, should be finished in mid-November, estimates Arps. Other upcoming projects include rebuilding County Road 3, a mile-and-a-half north of Richland, as well as a potential pump station for the Keystone pipeline.
“(County Road 14) is going really well….boy, those guys are workers over there,” Arps said.
Benching is widening the bottom of the creek and then the excess material in the bottom is taken and built into a small dirt berm to contain the water. The county did a mile and a quarter of benching.
The second phase is basically the same thing.
For County Road 3, work includes cleaning the ditches and installing some new culverts.
Last year in the floods, County Road 3 sustained some damage, Arps said.
“County Road 3 …it’s kind of just in a low spot. It’s almost like a giant soup bowl, there’s no place to drain so it’s just in a low depressing area and it’s a huge number of acres,” Arps said. “The water sat there and just inundated the road. So we’re going to raise some part of the road up (and) rebuild it because that’s one of our main roads through Colfax County.”
The County will open up bids for the project in mid-October, he said.
“Then it just depends on the contractor's schedule, if he can start right away,” Arps said.
The County also has some rock weirs (dam-like structures) to put in on drainages, including Shell Creek and Dry Creek, but are waiting to hear back. They are put in to slow down or stop erosion.
“I’d like to have them done this winter but I have this feeling it will be more like springtime,” Arps said.
There are no big projects currently scheduled for springtime, he added.
A lot of work has to do with Shell Creek, and right now the County is working on negotiations.
At the Sept. 22 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting, discussion was held about those negotiations and the possibility of permanent easements.
One landowner’s biggest concern could be losing acres of their land to the project, said District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik.
District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen commented that the board as a group decided many years ago not to pay for easements.
That’s the contribution landowners make for the improvements because this project will help with problems on their land, Grotelueschen said. To sell this project to a landowner, they need to emphasize the improvements.
“If we go to our Shell Creek watershed group and say that we’ll have to pay for a permanent easement, I know what the response will be,” Grotelueschen said.
Much of the work is being done on Shell Creek to help with high-water events.
“When it floods, when we get the big floods, all bets are off. It’s going to go where it wants to go,” Arps said. “Some of the projects… (are for) when you get a larger rain but not a flood. It helps keep it contained inside the banks of the creek.”
There is also a proposed pump station for the Keystone pipeline. Arps said the County proposed an alternate Hull route for it and Keystone officials will go back and see if it works. It’s around a mile south of Leigh, he said.
The County is very aggressive with their projects, he noted.
“We want to replace them before they become a huge problem,” Arps said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!