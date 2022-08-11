Cool cars for a cool cause: Neuhaus family to hold car show in honor of Andy Neuhaus

Over the years, the Oak Ballroom has hosted many important or meaningful events, from weddings to birthdays, Christmas parties and school dances.

On Aug. 21, it will host a different kind of meaningful event, one which Schuyler has not seen in some time: a car show.

In 1997, Andy Neuhaus lost his life in a car accident while driving his twin brother's car near Monroe. Every year since then, a scholarship has been awarded in his name, with this year being the 25th, according to Andy's mother and Schuyler resident, Peggy Neuhaus.

"We've always been into classic cars, we have several of our own. We've kept his car all these years. Since this is the 25th year since losing him, we thought we'd honor his memory by showing this event in his honor," Neuhaus said.

Shortly following Andy's passing, Columbus High School teacher Tracy Dodson started a scholarship in Andy's name, which the Neuhaus family has sponsored for the same 25 years.

"It's always been a thing for anyone in the SkillsUSA chapter at Columbus High. You shot for it, not just for state champ or placer, but you wanted to win that scholarship," Dodson said. "It's one of the most prestigious awards at CHS as far as anyone in STEM is concerned."

The award, Dodson said, is voted on by students based on 10 traits that Dodson believed Andy exhibited and would be proud of SkillsUSA students having. The winner each year gets to take the physical plaque home for graduation or just to show off until the next school year.

"Ever since we've had it, it's always gone home for the summer. They get it in April, take it home for graduation parties and whatnot. It never sits at the high school except during the school year, when the kids can reflect on it," Dodson said.

The car show, which is also on its 25th year, is expected to draw quite a crowd, and will feature Andy's 1979 Monte Carlo. The event will take place Aug. 21 at the Oak Ballroom from noon to 3 p.m.

Being in the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America in 1997, Andy was a car guy, according to Neuhaus.

"It runs in the family. Growing up, their dad Richard was always working on cars, we've built three classic cars, they'll all be on display, our daughter has a couple. It's a family thing for sure," Neuhaus said.

Danielle Baete-Kozisek, manager of the Oak Ballroom, said the event started out smaller in her mind but grew rapidly.

"We didn't plan on anyone from the ballroom being there. We thought it was going to be a little parking lot get-together," Baete-Kozisek said. "But it became a special meaning behind it so the ballroom wanted to get involved and help promote it."

Baete-Kozisek and Schuyler's Street and Parks Manager KJ Colvin collaborated with local youth clubs to provide food for the event. The Schuyler softball team will have hamburgers and hot dogs and Schuyler baseball will have soda and water available.

"We wanted to give them a platform to have their event so they can continue to do this every year because of the scholarship that’s behind it," Baete-Kozisek said. "It benefits people in the community and surrounding communities so as long as we have a platform for them, that’s meaningful."

There are no awards or prizes, the show's purpose is simply to help continue the scholarship for years to come, which Dodson has made an effort to continue beyond his recent retirement with a donation himself.

"That’s the idea is to give the foundation enough money so they can raise enough money to make it self-supportive," Dodson said.

Neuhaus and Bate-Kozisek plan on a substantial attendance of at least 100-150, and Baete-Kozisek said she's already planning a spot for the car show next year.