Council approves issuing public safety bonds

The City of Schuyler appears to finally be moving forward with plans to renovate and add onto the Schuyler Police Department station.

After months of discussion, the Schuyler City Council OK’d adopting an ordinance authorizing the issuance of public safety tax anticipation bonds not to exceed $1.8 million during its regular meeting Jan. 18.

The current police station, 1020 A St., has challenges regarding the age, condition and security of the building, as noted during a city council study session held in November. Mainly, there’s only one interview room, the entryway area only seats about four people, the upstairs evidence area isn’t very secure, there are ventilation issues and a lack of a break room for officers.

During a Nov. 9 study session, JEO Consulting provided a $2.1 million cost estimate for an 8,740 square foot renovation of the existing building a 1,660 square foot addition to be located directly south of the station.

City officials had previously debated issuing up to $10 million in bonds for some improvement projects in town – including the police station – but council members ultimately decided to proceed with the police department renovation first.

The public safety tax anticipation bonds approved Jan. 18 would amount to a 5 cent levy that is separate from the city’s normal tax levy. The city is expected to receive approximately $1.8 million from the bonds, noted Jay Spearman of Piper Sandler.

“The average interest rate over a 20 year period is 2.091%,” Spearman said. “I think last time we talked about interest rates, the average interest rate was about between 1.85 and 1.9%.”

However, those rates are preliminary, he added, and rates won’t be finalized until the bonds are actually sold. The bonds can go to market as early as February, Spearman said.

But city council members expressed concern over issuing the bonds when the police station project is still in an early phase. The project has yet to go out for bids and there are no blueprints for the plans yet, council members noted.

“You might have a year waiting for a contract or quite a period of time anyway,” Council President and Third Ward Council Member Daryl Holmberg said. “That's what I'm concerned, where you go out and borrow money well before you can actually start the project.”

City Administrator Will De Roos said that JEO’s plans are pretty firm, including the potential cost.

“We did get the cost estimate of $2.1 million. So then that should be the price as far as we know. They're certain that's the price throughout for what we're looking at,” De Roos said.

Spearman said the paperwork to issue bonds can be prepared and later filed once the council is ready. Spearman added once the ordinance was approved, he just needed the OK from De Roos who would receive the greenlight from the council to move forward.

The council approved the first reading of the ordinance, waived the three reading rule and OK’d the ordinance’s final passage.

De Roos told the Schuyler Sun on Jan. 19 that JEO will be drawing up the blueprints and looking at possible grants to fund the rest of the project.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

