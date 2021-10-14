Council considers school crosswalks, Water Tower Subdivision lot to be sold

During its regular meeting Oct. 5, the Schuyler City Council debated school crosswalks in town.

Council members approved a resolution to establish a crosswalk on West 22nd Street and on the west side of Chicago Street – near Schuyler Elementary School – with accompanying signs. But Third Ward Council Member Jane Kasik asked if signs with blinking lights would work better to help keep students safe.

“I always wondered if that’s enough, if people actually read the sign versus the (blinking) lights,” Kasik said.

City Attorney Richard Seckman noted there had been no signage there before, meaning it couldn’t be enforced.

“You have to have something there before you can enforce anything, and I think they want to do the least restrictive before they do more and see if it works,” Seckman said.

Second Ward Council Member Dan Baumert questioned why the city never pursued obtaining a push-button crosswalk sign for Schuyler Middle School. The school is located along Highway 15.

“That was controlled through the state through the Nebraska Department of Transportation,” Seckman said. “They were making the decisions on what was and was not going to be done.”

Baumert noted that recently he had been traveling through Ashland, which had a push-button sign located along a state highway. Baumert asked if it’d be possible for the city to try to get the push-button sign again.

“We’ll probably have to show that there’s a need,” Seckman said.

Baumert said he would be in favor of that type of sign to save money on having to hire a crosswalk guard. But, Seckman said, the state still may require the city to have the guard.

Mayor Jon Knutson indicated he would look into the matter further.

Right before the regular council meeting, the Community Development Agency met during which city officials OK’d selling lot 15 in the Water Tower Subdivision to Granville Homes for $15,000.

“You might recall we did an identical thing a year ago, almost a year ago to date, on lot 16, for the same amount on the west side,” Seckman told council members. “This is on the east side of Chicago and last year’s was on the west side. (It’s the) same price, same terms.”

Knutson noted this would make five houses in a row in the subdivision.

The city of Schuyler has seen progress in housing recently, with Schuyler Community Development being given a $203,000 grant to purchase nine acres of land along East 22nd Street for a future housing development. The land is currently owned by the Mares family and the closing date of that sale was Oct. 28 as of the City Council’s Sept. 30 meeting.

The Schuyler City Council also:

• Approved a permit to move a house to 720 W. 13th St.; the building is being moved directly across the street;

• Heard a report from Emergency Manager Michelle Evert that from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, Colfax County saw 16 new cases of COVID-19 and about half of its population aged 12 and older is vaccinated;

• Appointed Art Lindberg, Chris Langemeier, Ryan Novak, Eduardo Deleon and Don Meister to the Board of Appeals.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.