Council further discusses renovations for police station

The Schuyler Police Department, after operating for years with a functional but not optimal police station, is finally getting an upgrade.

Police Chief Robert Farber said the station, as it sits, is usable but doesn't allow the police to perform to the standards Schuyler deserves. At the Schuyler City Council meeting April 19, JEO Consulting presented preliminary plans for the rebuild and renovation.

“To serve the community for the future, I couldn’t ask for a better facility for what we’re looking at for the size of our city,” Farber said.

Originally estimated at $2.1 million in November, City Administrator Will De Roos said the cost of the project is now projected at $2.5 million to $2.8 million. Earlier this year, the city council OK'd the authorization for the issuance of public safety tax anticipation bonds not to exceed $1.8 million. De Roos indicated that city officials are looking at the city's budget to make up for the increase in costs.

Will De Roos said the renovations are necessary. Farber said an important addition is public restrooms, something the station did not have before. The current layout has a small space for citizens to stand on entry.

“There’ll be bathrooms for citizens to use if they have to use the restroom when they come in to get police service, they also won’t be in a cramped 3 foot by 3 foot walkway,” Farber said.

They also do not currently have ample space for proper DNA processing. The renovations would add a room for drying and handling of “wet” evidence, DNA and fluid samples that require special storage and processing, including drying.

“DNA, blood evidence, you have to make sure you’re following the proper protocols to keep your personnel safe and protect that evidence,” Farber said.

A lack of space is one of the most prevalent issues. Several rooms are dual-purpose, and officers go without amenities many stations would consider basic, such as a locker room and more space to work out and train.

“For employee satisfaction, those are big things. People like to dress at work, they don’t like to take their work home with them. To have a secure facility does cover a lot of our needs," Farber said.

The renovations include an expansion into the empty lot behind the building on the south side. The expansion will add the much-needed restrooms, storage areas, evidence processing space and a room for the DataMaster, the device Schuyler police use to process DUIs and DWIs. Previously, the DataMaster was stored in the station’s interview room.

“That one interview room is where we process our DUIs. Now, we can do that without interfering in interviews,” Farber said.

Interview rooms can be used for interrogation, but the new interview rooms will be usable for more casual family setting interviews, where citizens can talk to an officer privately and comfortably.

With the changed floor plan, the building would have to be reroofed at some point. Corey Broderson with JEO Consulting said that doesn’t have to be done immediately, in case it becomes a budget issue.

In addition to a new roof, he suggested the notion of an inactive elevator shaft. While the Schuyler Police Department does not currently need an elevator to access the second floor, the option to add an elevator car later without having to build a shaft saves money.

“An elevator would be a scenario where we could build a shaft, but the components of the elevator are an alternate where we could add it in later. We’d still design for it today,” Broderson said.

Broderson added that in addition to any construction, JEO recommended hazardous material testing before demolition and construction. The building, due to its age and not having undergone serious remodel work in recent years, could have had materials like asbestos used in its construction.

“Based on that testing, there may be some remediation work, taking that material out, and that could vary in terms of cost but I would estimate it in the $5,000 to $8,000 range,” Broderson said.

He noted that the testing would have to be through a separate company but that JEO could assist with contracting the company.

This all comes as part of a downtown renovation project the city has undergone to make the city center of Schuyler safer. De Roos said the police station in particular will help the police to better serve Schuyler and fulfill that goal.

“The city needs a good safety net, good security. Schuyler, by some metrics, is the safest place in Nebraska and we want to keep it that way. It does have a big price tag, but it’s worth every cent,” De Roos said.

Farber agreed that the upgrades will allow the police department to do their jobs better, and that they are trying to make this as economical and efficient as possible but maintain a standard that allows them the facilities they need to keep Schuyler safe.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction. Obviously we want to be good stewards and do everything as well as we can that’s cost-effective,” Farber said. “It allows for growth in the department, personnel. It would be an upgrade.”

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

