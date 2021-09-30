Council OK's $200K for housing development

In hopes of furthering a housing development in town, the Schuyler City Council approved at its regular meeting Sept. 21 a $203,000 request from Schuyler Community Development for the purchase of land.
The land is approximately 90 acres, which is located along East 22nd Street, east of E Street.
SCD community housing specialist Brian Bywater said the organization is pursuing the $200,000 purchase of the land, which is currently owned by the Mares family. SCD is asking for an additional $3,000 in funds to cover closing costs. The purchase is scheduled to close on Oct. 28.
“SCD is seeking to acquire the ground for future housing growth in the community,” Bywater said.
Currently, the land is a large empty field.
“Part of the ground currently has some utility infrastructure present due to a proposed housing development from the 1990s, which makes the property attractive especially with the further anticipated development of housing in the Water Tower Subdivision in northwest Schuyler,” Bywater said.
Bywater added SCD is asking for the funds to come in the form of a grant. City Clerk/Treasurer Lora Johnson noted that the city has gained excess funds in the amount of $478,043.38 throughout the past few years.
It was noted during the City Council meeting that the Water Tower Subdivision is filling up and having another site available gives developers more options.
But, Bywater said, there’s still a lot of work to be done before progress can be seen by the public. SCD will be working with the city’s Department of Utilities to finish the site’s infrastructure, water and sewer and electricity.
City Attorney Richard Seckman said he would be meeting with surveyors the following day for the purchase of the land.
“The sellers have agreed to pay for half of that; the buyer’s paying half, the seller’s paying half. We’re going to get that done before the land even transfers,” Seckman said.
“We’re going to have a good exterior description and then the next process would be platting.”
Seckman added the platting process will not be completed until next year.
Bywater said during his report earlier in the meeting that developers have shown interest in building more housing in Schuyler.
“I did have the opportunity the last two to three weeks to visit with three different developers who have expressed significant interest in constructing various types of housing in Schuyler,” Bywater said. “Hopefully, something may happen as early as this fall. Spring is looking up for some housing activity.”
In other business, council members approved an agreement with JEO Consulting Group for an inspection of the Schuyler Public Library, which has been having water leakage issues. The measure is estimated to cost $4,500 to $6,500.
“This is them (JEO) getting a structural engineer in there to figure out where all the leaking is coming from and how to fix it,” said City Administrator Will De Roos.
The Schuyler Public Library building is about three years old; the library moved into its new digs in April 2018. The general contractor on the project was Bierman Contracting of Columbus.
A council member asked during the meeting if the city would be able to recoup its losses if the leaking is from a construction issue. Seckman noted it all depends on what the structural engineer finds during their inspection.
A representative from Bierman Contracting, who declined to be named, told the Schuyler Sun on Monday that it’s a groundwater issue that arose from landscaping put in after construction was completed.
“We can’t say they’re not responding at all, but they’re not responding adequately and we’re continuing to have a problem,” Seckman said during the Sept. 21 meeting. “If we don’t take the bull by the horns, it’s not going to get done.”
The Schuyler City Council also:
• Appointed Caleb Hamernik as a Schuyler police officer, effective Sept. 22;
• Approved an agreement with JEO for public outreach in the event the City decides to pursue a $10-million bond for improvements;
• Gave consensus to establish an additional crosswalk at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Chicago Street, at the request of Schuyler Community Schools;
• Approved a resolution in support of local groups' efforts in establishing a sports complex; and
• Approved two requests from the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce: The closing of B Street from 11th to 12th streets for a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 28 and allowing a Santa House at the corner of 12th and B streets from Nov. 22 through December.
