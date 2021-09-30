Council OK's $200K for housing development

But, Bywater said, there’s still a lot of work to be done before progress can be seen by the public. SCD will be working with the city’s Department of Utilities to finish the site’s infrastructure, water and sewer and electricity.

City Attorney Richard Seckman said he would be meeting with surveyors the following day for the purchase of the land.

“The sellers have agreed to pay for half of that; the buyer’s paying half, the seller’s paying half. We’re going to get that done before the land even transfers,” Seckman said.

“We’re going to have a good exterior description and then the next process would be platting.”

Seckman added the platting process will not be completed until next year.

Bywater said during his report earlier in the meeting that developers have shown interest in building more housing in Schuyler.

“I did have the opportunity the last two to three weeks to visit with three different developers who have expressed significant interest in constructing various types of housing in Schuyler,” Bywater said. “Hopefully, something may happen as early as this fall. Spring is looking up for some housing activity.”