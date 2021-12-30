Council OK's legwork to proceed with potential funding sources

Schuyler city officials are tentatively moving forward with looking into potential funding sources for three major projects in town.

For the past several months, the Schuyler City Council has been considering possibly issuing up to $10 million in bonds for the endeavors, which include the renovation of and addition to the Schuyler Police Department, renovation of the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool and street improvements in the historic downtown.

The city council held study sessions in November, at which it had been shared that the police station project would be estimated at about $2.1 million. There are multiple options for the renovation of the pool, which range from the most basic changes at $1.2 million to more in-depth upgrades at $3.65 million; there had also been a cost estimate for a complete rebuild of the pool at $4.7 million. A complete redo of the streets and sewer in the downtown was estimated at $800,000 per block.

During the council’s regular meeting Dec. 21, council members gave the OK for the city to proceed with pursuing administrative work on the projects. Officials voted on three different measures regarding the legwork of the projects – street improvement districts for the downtown street renovations, sales tax change and/or issuance of general obligation bonds for the pool and public safety anticipatory bonds and/or sales tax change for the police station.

“Passing this doesn't do anything except to say that you want to continue along this path,” City Administrator Will De Roos told council members on Dec. 21. “It doesn't set them up, it doesn't raise taxes, doesn't lower taxes. It just give me a nod to continue.”

Establishing a street improvement district – which is allowed by Nebraska state statute – is one way the city could receive funding without pursuing a referendum vote from the public.

For the police station, the city council could vote to establish a public safety anticipatory bond, for which the city could add a 5 cent levy increase. That would be a separate funding matter from the city’s usual tax levy.

But, De Roos noted, the money the city gets from that bond would not be quite enough to pay for the police station renovation.

“Our preliminary projections for if we want it paid off in 20 years was that we could get $1.9 million. We have a projected cost for this project of $2.1 million,” De Roos said, noting there is a stipulation that the city would only be able to use a certain amount of the funds. “So we could go after some grants to fill in that gap. We could use any other funding sources available to us including going out for a bond election to fill that gap of a few hundred thousand dollars.”

Mayor Jon Knutson said the city could go with any number of funding possibilities.

“Instead of asking for $10 million, we can ask for $4 (million) from the public and certainly go down that route for both the police station and (other) improvements, if that's what you so desire, or we can use a half-cent sales tax, which would require a vote of the people,” Knutson said. “Or we could simply just do one project at a time allowing the administration to go forward.”

