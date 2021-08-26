Council OK's putting Ballroom dance floor replacement out for bids

Dancers at the Oak Ballroom soon may enjoy a new floor at the facility. The Schuyler City Council’s recently decided to seek bids to replace the facility’s dance floor.
City Administrator Will DeRoos said during the council’s Aug. 17 meeting the estimated cost to replace the wooden floorboards at the Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive, is $65,000 for just the dance area. DeRoos told the Sun on Monday the floors need replaced due to general wear and tear.
“I’m looking at the Ballroom floor, just the classic up and down pattern – right now we have kind of a diamond – (and) redoing the entire dance floor, going back between the booths but not into them and getting the bathrooms done,” DeRoos said at the council meeting. “I got a quote for getting the stage done but I don’t know if we want to get that done at this time because it adds a considerable amount.”
The estimated $65,000 price tag would not include the space between the booths.
Replacing the floor tile in the bathrooms – which was listed on the meeting’s agenda with the dance floors – most likely would cost around $8,000, he added. He also mentioned the cost of replacing flooring on the facility’s stage and two “closet offshoots of it” would probably be an additional $11,000.
“So we would bring it up to around $75,000 if we wanted to get everything we could right now,” DeRoos said.
Second Ward City council member Dan Baumert asked if the wood flooring continues under the booths because he had concerns regarding the city replacing the dance floor at the Ballroom and then having to replace the remaining floor at a later date.
“I know in my line of work if I go so far down the road and (must) add onto something of the same thing, there’s more work involved in adding on than there would be continuing it,” Baumert said. “If this is going to cost us a third or half more down the road to add on than it would cost now to do it all, I would say get it done now.”
DeRoos said, though previously considered, the city hasn’t further discussed what to do with the Ballroom’s booths – keep them as is, remove some of them or remove all of them.
First Ward Council Member George Kretz noted the dance floor at the facility would be much larger without the booths. He said he thinks the booths should be removed and stored elsewhere.
More tables could be situated on the floor with the booth seating removed, which city officials have previously discussed, he added.
“Having the wedding table up against the fireplace and being able to put tables around there for the wedding parties, I think that it’d be a win-win,” Kretz said.
Council members approved putting the Ballroom dance floor replacement out for bids.
“The way we do this well is when we put this out for bids, Part A is the floor, Part B added on including the booth area,” Mayor Jon Knutson said, adding the stage work could be the third phase. “So (the bidders) would say ‘This is how much it is to do the floor and this is how much more it’d be to do the booths.’ That makes the most sense to me.”
