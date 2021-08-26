Council OK's putting Ballroom dance floor replacement out for bids

Second Ward City council member Dan Baumert asked if the wood flooring continues under the booths because he had concerns regarding the city replacing the dance floor at the Ballroom and then having to replace the remaining floor at a later date.

“I know in my line of work if I go so far down the road and (must) add onto something of the same thing, there’s more work involved in adding on than there would be continuing it,” Baumert said. “If this is going to cost us a third or half more down the road to add on than it would cost now to do it all, I would say get it done now.”

DeRoos said, though previously considered, the city hasn’t further discussed what to do with the Ballroom’s booths – keep them as is, remove some of them or remove all of them.

First Ward Council Member George Kretz noted the dance floor at the facility would be much larger without the booths. He said he thinks the booths should be removed and stored elsewhere.

More tables could be situated on the floor with the booth seating removed, which city officials have previously discussed, he added.

“Having the wedding table up against the fireplace and being able to put tables around there for the wedding parties, I think that it’d be a win-win,” Kretz said.