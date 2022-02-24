Council takes first steps for street vacation

A property owner in Schuyler is looking to have some trees removed near his land.

The Schuyler City Council took a step towards this measure at its Feb. 15 meeting during which council members approved a first reading on an ordinance vacating East 21st Street between Colfax and A streets.

As noted during the council’s Jan. 18 meeting, Andy Yost owns the majority of the property in that area and is requesting that a line of trees be removed. The trees are located on a strip of land that is technically considered East 21st Street.

“It had the potential to be the street several decades ago, and actual one, but it's just grass in trees right now,” City Administrator Will De Roos told the Schuyler Sun on Feb. 18.

Council members at the Feb. 15 meeting debated multiple options, including vacating the street which would allow Yost to remove the trees himself.

However, as explained by Superintendent of Utilities Jim McGowen, the matter won’t have that simple of a fix.

“There's a water line that runs down that street, about 10 feet in on the street right of way,” McGowen said, adding the water line also services Yost’s neighbor.

Additionally, he said, there could be storm sewer problems if the nearby A Street and 21st Street eventually become paved – they are both currently gravel.

City Attorney Dick Seckman suggested vacating the street with an easement, as allowed by state statute.

“Thirty-four feet would go to each side (property owner), you would retain a 40 foot easement on the south 40 feet of that 68 foot street, and then still be south of a garage and still cover all the utilities that Jim is talking about,” Seckman said.

Roughly one month later – during the Feb. 15 regular meeting – Seckman advised the council OK a first reading only on the street vacation ordinance. Under state statute, the council can waive the standard three reading rule that requires ordinances to be read three times before final approval. The Schuyler City Council has waived the three reading rule on certain measures in the past.

“My only concern about passing this tonight would be do the property owners to the south kind of know that if there's problems with trees, they're going to be responsible for it and not a city and probably not Andy Yost,” Seckman said, noting that he would like to see the other property owner informed before the measure is fully passed by the council.

McGowen said he made contact with that individual and gave them a copy of the potential ordinance, an aerial map of that area and explained the water line situation. He added he would also like council members to wait on acting on the ordinance to allow the property owner time to contact him with any questions.

The council will hold a second reading on the ordinance at its next regular meeting.

In other business, the city council tabled an agreement with JEO Consulting that would allow the firm to prepare plans and bid specifications for the police station project. The city has been working on the renovation of and addition to the Schuyler Police Department station, and recently passed a public safety tax anticipation bonds to fund most of the estimated $2 million project.

De Roos said during the meeting that JEO requested the delay because some old plans regarding the police station were found and they want to look that over in hopes of cutting “some of the legwork.”

“We're going to have a meeting scheduled pretty soon with myself and Chief Farber and some representatives from JEO to look at the layouts that we already had, and see how closely those could match our vision,” De Roos said.

