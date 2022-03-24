Council talks parking violations

Parking violations was a major topic during the Schuyler City Council’s regular meeting held March 15.

Police Chief Robert Farber reported that the police department have decreased their stringency with parking violations, especially for violations that may warrant a $15 citation. They have had particular issues with people parking on surfaces not allowed by city ordinance.

“We’re trying to educate, trying to explain that you can’t park on a non-hard surface,” Farber said.

Farber said they have received some backlash regarding the change.

“What I’ve been told is ‘Well, we haven’t done anything about his before. Why now?’ Everybody seems to have understood it was against the law, they just didn’t understand why now,” Farber said.

Farber said there may appear to be a steep increase in citations, but it can be better interpreted as fewer warnings given in lieu of said citations. That being said, progress has been made.

“A lot of the time, with the magnitude of this problem and the level of complaints we’ve received, it’d be awful difficult to give everyone a warning. Otherwise we’re going to spend all our time giving verbal warnings, then following up with official,” Farber said.

At the meeting, a Public Safety Committee meeting was planned for Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. to address the public safety concerns surrounding the parking situation.

Street and Parks Manager KJ Colvin said the dump will be opening slightly early, due to the unexpected nice weather. Typically, the site opens April 1, but it will be open March 19, 26, 28 and 30, and April 1.

Colvin also said the city will have to deal with a broken sweeper as parts are no longer available, whether that means a new or used replacement. The city can get trade parts value for the old machine if it so chooses.

“They haven’t changed the design since the ‘70s, so parts are – a machine from 2010 and from 1980, it’s the same parts,” Colvin elaborated.

An easement of East 21st Street was passed, following its third and final reading. The issue of tree removal on the south side of said street was brought up, to which City Attorney Richard Seckman pointed out the city council may choose to remove those trees after the easement has been approved.

The Schuyler Public library reported foot traffic is lower than the previous reported population, but book circulation is steady.

Five hundred dollars was granted from the keno fund for the Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary toward a scholarship for a 2022 Schuyler Central High School senior.

Schuyler Community Development Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater reported that the 14-unit housing development Kracl Meadows brought in $24,000 in utility and tax revenue in the past year.

City Administrator Will De Roos spoke to renovations to the police station and Oak Ballroom, the Denver Street project, the salt shed and improvements to Park Lake including a possible renaming back to the original name.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

