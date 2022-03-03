County approves road plan

Colfax County will see quite a few of its older, wooden bridges replaced as part of the county’s one- and six-year road plan.

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners approved the one- and six-year road plan during its regular meeting on Feb. 22.

Five of the bridge projects on the one-year plan are leftovers from the previous year, noted Highway Superintendent Justin Laudenklos. The bridges are being replaced with box culverts. Product delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the projects being placed in the new one-year plan.

“We bid those culverts last year. Those are the culverts coming in so those will be five projects we're starting on immediately,” Laudenklos said. “Most of them are (on) … Road M between (roads) 5 and 8, four of them all in that area. And then the other one's up by Howells.”

Almost all of the projects on the one- and six-year plan are bridge replacements, including two bridges located between Road Three and Road Four near the county line by Leigh.

“There's a cattle yard, right up there. I'd like to see them I want to bid them out for boxes, the one is not in very good shape,” Laudenklos said. “Since the other one is just right around the corner for it, it's just easier to get rid of them both at once instead of going back.”

Laudenklos also noted a bridge on Road J between Road One and Road Two that goes over a little creek that feeds into Shell Creek.

District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said bank stabilization is needed there, adding that he contacted the Shell Creek Watershed about the matter.

“The ditches (are) essentially right up to the shoulder of the road. We could do some reshaping and use rock to make erosion control from the bank there. And that would tie into that box culvert,” Grotelueschen said, noting he is waiting to hear back from the watershed.

Also included in the county’s one- and six-year road plan is two overlay projects – one in Richland and one in Howells.

Laudenklos touched on the possibility of the county utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds to work on some other types of bridges in the county.

Grotelueschen said it now sounds like roadwork may be included in eligible projects that entities can use ARPA funds on, though Colfax County officials are also heavily considering utilizing those funds for broadband development.

“It's going make a big difference if we end up using those ARPA funds because … there are some of these bigger truss bridges, and we can go after one of them and get them out,” Laudenklos said.

Laudenklos said he has two projects in mind – one truss bridge on Road 10, just south of Highway 91. That bridge is crooked and damaged. The other, he said, includes two truss bridges that are in bad shape on Road 13 by chicken barns.

“If some of these funds come available, I'm trying to give you guys a few things,” Laudenklos said. “If it comes and we want to do it, we'll have some things we can go too fast if we want to go out for bid. The worry is, it isn’t just us who has the money either – everybody has the money, so there's only so many contractors.”

Grotelueschen noted county officials may hear more on ARPA funds soon.

“We're going get some more quote unquote final rule on ARPA funds in March when we meet with (the Nebraska Association of County Officials),” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

