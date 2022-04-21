County board considering broadband for ARPA funds

Broadband internet has swept the country in the past couple years with many rural towns and cities upgrading their internet infrastructure to broadband or even fiber, in some cases.

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners is in the process of deciding if American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will go toward adding Colfax County to that list. The board met April 12 to entertain the idea at its regular meeting.

The American Rescue Plan Act, or the COVID-19 stimulus package, allotted a certain amount of money to local governments to take the place of lost revenue the past few years. In the case of Colfax County, this summed up to $2,080,000.

It was debated whether to use the funds for the broadband option or to use it to repair some aging infrastructure. District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen suggested that infrastructure, while practical, would be more temporary than the broadband option.

District 1 Commissioner Terry Wendt said he wanted the option that served the greater portion of the population, whichever option that may be.

“I’m of the mind that we get the most bang for our buck as we can and provide as much service to the county as we can,” Wendt said.

District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik suggested giving some of the money to county senior centers, as residents on fixed incomes are still subject to rising inflation. This was a popular notion, as the sum given is relatively small compared to the broadband’s final cost.

Later, Lisa Svehla, deputy county clerk for Colfax County, took the floor during the agenda-less meeting portion to inquire about the current four-day workweek for road crews. This measure was implemented on a temporary basis to cut costs involved in trucking equipment to the job site 10 times a week, cutting it down to eight.

Svehla asked about making the workdays slightly longer for county/courthouse employees, but only having them work the four days, equaling the same amount of hours worked.

Grotelueschen rebutted that the county staff work more of a service position than the road workers. Thus, they have to be at the courthouse during conventional business hours. The board, however, was open to a written proposal.

“A lot of that would have to come from elected officials, having to decide if they can operate their office without a full staff or hours at the courthouse,” Grotelueschen said.

Svehla clarified her intent in asking the question.

“What I’m saying is 'are you willing to change the courthouse hours?' because that is your call,” Svehla said.

There was some back-and-forth discussion concerning how well the courthouse should be staffed and whether all county employees carried the same weight in this situation. Ultimately, the board said they would need to have a proposal before they could decide.

Sheriff Shawn Messerlie reported that the new sheriff’s department K-9 is still at training, but the department hopes to have him ready and working by July. There was some discussion of a K-9 the department has had to borrow. The sheriff’s report closed with a discussion of whether a K-9 could be insured in case something happens.

“Everything seems to be going very well, so far as I know. He’ll be training with Nebraska State Patrol, then he’ll be state certified,” Messerlie said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

