County board looks at salaries, wages

With an election year quickly approaching in 2022, Colfax County is in the midst of setting wages for elected county officials in the coming years.

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners discussed this topic at its regular meeting Dec. 14. At that time, commissioners heard a request from Public Defender Jerod L. Trouba regarding his contract.

Trouba, whose current two-year contract ends in January 2022, said he was requesting a salary in the amount of $75,000.

“Butler County just hired a new public defender and that was the rate they paid or had to pay. Our caseloads here are very, very similar to their caseloads there,” Trouba said.

He noted that his office works on increasing efficiencies by avoiding going through the process of setting jury trials when the case will most likely be settled by a plea deal.

“We got a pretty good system down,” he added.

Trouba also said that his office and Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl’s office has a system in place for sharing data that saves the county money. Instead of putting data on discs, the offices use a thumb drive.

“In other counties, they're doing them on a disc and charging 10 bucks a disc. In theory, if I was paying 10 bucks a disc, I'd be asking the county to reimburse me for that 10 bucks,” he said.

Kracl said that Trouba gets along well with her office.

“Jerod is super proactive, as I've told you all before, about trying to get plea deals worked out ahead of time, trying to keep things in county court if we can so we don't have to bind them (over to district court), doing some of those things which benefits his clients,” Kracl said.

District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen noted that the increase amounts to roughly – but not quite – 5%. Looking at the presented report and data, Grotelueschen said he believed Trouba’s request to be justifiable. Trouba’s new two-year contract is planned to be voted on during the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 11.

Along with setting salaries for elected officials for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, the county is also working on setting 2022 wages for hourly employees.

Commissioners noted the difficulty in setting both salaries and wages during an uncertain economy. The county doesn’t want to set increases too low due to ever increase cost of living expenses, mainly so that there won’t need to be a large jump in increases the next time those amounts are set.

“We have such uncertainty, especially now it's probably more uncertain than it's been since the ‘80s; that's why it makes it extremely difficult,” Grotelueschen said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the average change over time in prices for consumer goods and services, is continually rising.

“There's no indications that it (the economy) is slowing down,” Grotelueschen said. “And the reporting is always behind and last month, CPI was at what 6.8, I think they said? That was even higher than what it was the previous month.”

But, commissioners seemed in agreement that county employees should be compensated fairly for the work they do.

“You want good people, which we do have good people, treat them with respect, and they'll do a good job for you,” District 1 Commissioner Terry V. Wendt said.

Salaries and wages will be voted on at a future county board meeting.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

