County board OK's $22M budget

During its regular meeting Sept. 14, the Colfax County Board of Commissioners approved a $22 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The total operating budget is $22,297,136.87. The 2021 tax request is $5,514,456.46 with the 2021 valuation at $1,935,690,187.
The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
The combined levy of Colfax County and the political subdivision levies – including rural fire districts, county ag society and Platte Valley Drainage – is .364883.
“This allows for growth of approximately $2,615,446.51 in additional property taxes before the county and miscellaneous funds will reach the maximum levy of .5000,” according to an informational sheet about the new budget handed out during the meeting.
Commissioners noted the new tax levy is an increase of 13 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“I still feel really good that our levy is at this level,” District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said.
Colfax County has $4 million in its inheritance tax fund. When someone passes away, those who inherit a Colfax County estate pay a special tax on the value of the money or property they receive; that money then goes into the county’s inheritance fund. The county uses those funds for emergency expenses.
The county is also carrying $2,565,000 in cash reserves. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the county will use $1,600,000 of those funds, according to the sheet.
In other business, commissioners OK’d a three-year contract with Lumen for fiber optic internet for $169 per month. This would allow the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office to eventually take part in texting 911, which is a part of Next Generation 911 services (NG911). NG911 is essentially a 911 system based on digital technologies.
In January, the Nebraska Public Service Commission voted to enter into a contract with Lumen for NG911, meaning a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network would be established. This would allow dispatchers to receive emergency calls through multimedia data, including texts, photos and videos.
Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said he has been told his office’s current internet service is unable to handle the large amount of data needed for NG911.
“We have texting 911 ability, we have the equipment here, it’s been installed but we can’t use it,” Messerlie said. “The reason why we can’t use it is because the internet that we get is beamed from Columbus, it hits our building, it’s not stable.
“For us, we've had a lot of internet issues. Having a hard line would certainly help things and we could use our texting 911 system.”
With the county’s contract with Lumen approved, texting 911 is not yet available for Colfax County. Messerlie told the Schuyler Sun last week that he will announce when that feature becomes active.
Mersserlie added during the county board meeting that he’s been researching getting a mass communication system to notify Colfax County residents of emergencies such as severe floods and bad traffic accidents.
“I think we might need the better internet service to provide it,” Messerlie said.
The Colfax County Board also:
• Approved two bids: One from A&R Construction in the amount of $447,440.89 for two concrete box culverts and the other from Midwest Sales and Service for $239,194 for five metal culverts. Highway Superintendent Mark Arps told the Schuyler Sun on Monday that the box culverts are for two projects, one is two miles east of Leigh and the other three miles northeast of Schuyler. The other culverts are to replace deficient bridges in various spots throughout the county, Arps added.
• Heard a report from County Attorney Denise Kracl that she receiving the Award of Appreciation from the Nebraska State Bar Association in October. According to the association’s website, the award is given to those who “create a better understanding of the legal profession and the administration of justice.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.