County board OK's $22M budget

With the county’s contract with Lumen approved, texting 911 is not yet available for Colfax County. Messerlie told the Schuyler Sun last week that he will announce when that feature becomes active.

Mersserlie added during the county board meeting that he’s been researching getting a mass communication system to notify Colfax County residents of emergencies such as severe floods and bad traffic accidents.

“I think we might need the better internet service to provide it,” Messerlie said.

The Colfax County Board also:

• Approved two bids: One from A&R Construction in the amount of $447,440.89 for two concrete box culverts and the other from Midwest Sales and Service for $239,194 for five metal culverts. Highway Superintendent Mark Arps told the Schuyler Sun on Monday that the box culverts are for two projects, one is two miles east of Leigh and the other three miles northeast of Schuyler. The other culverts are to replace deficient bridges in various spots throughout the county, Arps added.

• Heard a report from County Attorney Denise Kracl that she receiving the Award of Appreciation from the Nebraska State Bar Association in October. According to the association’s website, the award is given to those who “create a better understanding of the legal profession and the administration of justice.”

