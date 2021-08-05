County board to OK budget after Aug. 20

Other counties appear to be doing the same such as the Butler County Board of Supervisors, which reported at its June 21 meeting that Butler County elected officials will see a 5% salary increase. A resolution adopted in 2018 all but requires Butler County to do so based on the consumer price index, but it restricts the increase to between 2 and 5%.

According to Kracl, Colfax County commissioners can’t approve the 2021-22 budget until after Aug. 20, when the county assessor will certify the new tax levies.

“The current numbers that we are using to work our budget are based on last year's tax levies,” Kracl said. “The new tax levies aren't due, the assessor does not have to certify them to the board until Aug. 20. So after Aug. 20, we'll have a solid idea of exactly how much the board has to work with regarding the budget.”

A working budget document provided to the Schuyler Sun from Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil lists the 2021 levy as .0028690 – or $286.90 in taxes on a $100,000 property. The county’s 2021 tax request was $5,514,456.46; that is what officials are basing the tax request for the 2021-22 budget on until the tax levies are certified later this month.