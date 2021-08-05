County board to OK budget after Aug. 20

Colfax County officials are in the middle of their budgeting process for fiscal year 2021-22, which started July 1.
A notable change in this year’s budget compared to the 2020-21 fiscal year is an increase in salary for county employees to adjust for the rising cost of living, Colfax County Attorney/Public Information Officer Denise Kracl said.
“(In) almost every office the only increase that we had, according to the clerk, is in personnel,” Kracl noted. “In the last two years, the cost of living has gone up 8%. According to the consumer price index, it went (up) 3% last year and it last time we checked it was (up) 5% this year. So, the board is trying to keep Colfax County's employee wages equal with cost of living.”
The consumer price index is the change in goods and services over a certain period of time.
During the Colfax County Board of Commissioners’ July 13 meeting, the board gave direction for county officials to follow a resolution for “their wage increases and a 5% allowance for the hourly employees,” according to meeting minutes. That is what will be budgeted but it does not guarantee that will be the amount given, the July 13 minutes stated.
Kracl said the final percentage of salary increases, which cannot exceed 5%, will get decided on in December, with raises taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Other counties appear to be doing the same such as the Butler County Board of Supervisors, which reported at its June 21 meeting that Butler County elected officials will see a 5% salary increase. A resolution adopted in 2018 all but requires Butler County to do so based on the consumer price index, but it restricts the increase to between 2 and 5%.
According to Kracl, Colfax County commissioners can’t approve the 2021-22 budget until after Aug. 20, when the county assessor will certify the new tax levies.
“The current numbers that we are using to work our budget are based on last year's tax levies,” Kracl said. “The new tax levies aren't due, the assessor does not have to certify them to the board until Aug. 20. So after Aug. 20, we'll have a solid idea of exactly how much the board has to work with regarding the budget.”
A working budget document provided to the Schuyler Sun from Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil lists the 2021 levy as .0028690 – or $286.90 in taxes on a $100,000 property. The county’s 2021 tax request was $5,514,456.46; that is what officials are basing the tax request for the 2021-22 budget on until the tax levies are certified later this month.
For the new fiscal year, the working document lists Colfax County’s general fund expenses at $9,668,746.66 with $1,600,000 in cash reserves, $5,754,290 in total revenues and, for now, the 2021 tax request. Expenses for last year’s general fund was just under $9 million.
District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said he believes there won’t be too much of a change to tax levies, though that’s still up in the air at the moment.
“We are probably going to see almost a very slight increase as far as tax collections for county purposes,” Grotelueschen said. “It's still very dependent on what the assessor gets us for final valuations for the county.”
He said commissioners are aware of Colfax County residents’ concerns regarding high taxes and are keeping that in mind during the budget process.
“We're still trying to provide all the services we've always provided from the county level and … keeping our costs down any way we can,” Grotelueschen added.
But Kracl noted there is going to be quite a bit of money saved in the new budget.
“In our budget upcoming, the sheriff actually removed a $100,000 from the board of prisoners – that's the money that we spend to house prisoners – because the number of folks in confinement has decreased,” Kracl said, noting that she contributes the lower number to the work of the county’s diversion and truancy programs.
These programs, run by Kracl’s office, aims to keep people out of prison, jail and court and in the classroom and/or workplace, Kracl said.
Diversion, which is offered to juveniles depending on their charge and if they have priors, is a 12-week program in which those who complete the program have their citation shredded.
“The Nebraska Crime Commission gives us a large allotment of money to work with juveniles, with the goal of reducing people out of our jail system,” Kracl added.
Grotelueschen said county officials are continuing to closely monitor spending.
“We're a pretty tight-fisted bunch, this board of commissioners and Colfax right now. And we're doing everything within our powers to keep that spending under control,” Grotelueschen said.
