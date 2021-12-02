County: More information needed before possible jail project

The possibility of the City of Schuyler and Colfax County collaborating on a new law enforcement center is still in its infancy stages.

At least, that was the consensus during the Nov. 23 regular meeting of the Colfax County Board of Commissioners.

Schuyler officials have been considering the possibility of renovating and building an addition to the Schuyler Police Department, with funds potentially coming from a bond issuance. The current police station has security and ventilation issues, limited storage capabilities and only one interview room. A potential cost estimate of $2.1 million had been presented during a Schuyler City Council study session in early November.

But the idea of the police department and Colfax County Sheriff’s Office operating out of the same building was brought up during a previous city council meeting.

Schuyler City Administrator Will De Roos addressed county commissioners Nov. 23 about both entities working together to share costs in the construction of a law enforcement center.

“It would reduce the cost of dispatching if we're able to house them together, it would keep the call center in Colfax County, or help with that down the road, and it would also help with staff retention,” De Roos said.

De Roos mentioned another possibility for the project – a jail. Currently Colfax County doesn’t have a jail; prisoners are typically housed at the Butler County Jail.

“Even with a small jail of 20 cells, if we were the cheapest option on the market, we would net $159,000 per year,” De Roos said. “If we built a larger jail, which will still be a small one, with 50 cells we've net a profit of $400,000 per year. So if we were doing a $4 million project, we would have it paid off without raising taxes in 10 years.”

De Roos said those numbers were compiled by speaking to several jails in similar communities. Although a new jail and law enforcement center would cost more than that, it would help defray costs and serve as a revenue generating source, he added.

District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen noted that a new jail would cost considerably more than the $2.1 million to renovate the Schuyler Police station – probably in the ballpark of $10 or $20 million. For a project of that size, the county would need to issue bonds, Grotelueschen added.

The commissioners noted the expense of operating a jail and asked that a full budget be presented before further considering the project.

“We've never had a jail here since this board has been in existence and so we don't know what a jail looks like for cash flows,” Grotelueschen said. “We don't know what jail standards is going to tell us that we have to have for staffing.”

District 1 Commissioner Terry V. Wendt compared it to a farmer, such as himself and Grotelueschen, needing to borrow funds to pay for new equipment.

“I gotta go to my banker and say ‘OK, this is how I'm going to pay for that piece of equipment’ or ‘this is how I'm going to pay for that better cattle I'm going to buy out there,’” Wendt said. “This falls under the same guidelines, in my opinion.”

Additionally, De Roos noted Schuyler’s need for an improved communication tower and questioned the possibility of working together on that. There are issues with law enforcement being able to communicate with each other via radios, as discussed during the meeting.

“Talking to the sheriff, I think it's more of a Schuyler issue than a county issue,” Grotelueschen said, though he noted that it’s also a problem for rural fire districts.

“I think definitely we can look at working together on some of this stuff. Keep in mind Colfax County is not made out of money. …We're not just going to target in the south quarter of the county because we have residents that live throughout the county that we have to be responsible to.”

Wendt appeared to agree.

“We as the three commissioners are responsible to every citizen in this country,” Wendt said. “And they rightfully so don't want to see taxes rise, and especially now with what we're seeing in inflation, etc. And I tell you right now … they will not OK a jail.”

Grotelueschen asked the other two commissioners if he could continue those discussions on behalf of the county with the City of Schuyler and consensus was given.

“Let's keep an open mind about it, but we got a long ways to go,” he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

