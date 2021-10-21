County sees additional funding for mental health vouchers

Colfax County will be receiving more state funding for its youth mental health vouchers.

At the Colfax County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Oct. 12, the board approved an amended award that includes an additional $1,071 in mental health funding.

In the mental health voucher program, which is operated through the Colfax County Attorney’s Office, youths – generally children aged 12 through 18 – are connected with counseling services. The county pays for the counseling services and then is reimbursed by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“It’s used to help kids who don’t have access to any other form of health insurance or Medicaid. It allows them to get access to mental health counseling,” Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said.

Kracl noted local youths can be referred to the program by anyone, whether it be a parent, law enforcement officer, community member or the youths themselves. Once a child is referred, they must fill out a statistical data sheet that is sent to the state and a pre-test for the University of Nebraska-Omaha Juvenile Justice Institute.

According to Kracl, the mental health vouchers help keep children in the classroom and in the community instead of being sent to a hospital for a higher level of care or in the justice system.

“If providers need to, they can do an emergency session with the children who are covered in this if that will keep the kids from needing a more intensive level of care, of needing in-patient care, of committing a crime,” she said. “We’re instantly seeing positive results from this program.”

The program was widely used last year, when Colfax County had requested $8,000 in mental health vouchers. Another $8,000 was received for the vouchers this year but the county has now received the additional funding.

“We did get a little more funding from the state on that,” said District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen.

He noted he thinks Colfax County benefits greatly from the program.

“That’s a program that’s totally funded by a state grant, there’s no local tax monies going to that at all,” Grotelueschen said. “To me it’s a very successful program. I think it’s really keeping a handle on our expenditures when it comes to juvenile delinquency and the like, and keeping kids out of the law enforcement system.”

But, Kracl noted with so many youths taking advantage of the mental health vouchers, funding is starting to run out.

“The program is now so popular that we’re having trouble keeping it funded because we don’t want to turn children away,” Kracl said, noting that she’s applied to Region V Services in Norfolk to see if there’s funding available there.

State money also funds a full-time truancy officer at Schuyler Central High School, a part-time diversion officer for the county and a clerical person working 2.5 hours a week to handle data input and paperwork.

The benefits from the youth mental health vouchers, as well as the county’s diversion and truancy programs, already can be seen. For the other two programs, the goal is to keep people out of prison, jail and court and in the classroom or workplace.

Diversion is offered to juveniles – depending on the charge – and is a 12-week program in which those who complete it have their citation shredded.

In Colfax County’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget, $100,000 had been removed from the boarding of prisoners because the number of people in confinement has decreased, which Kracl previously contributed to the diversion and truancy programs.

In other county news, officials are working on technology upgrades.

Also during the county board’s regular meeting on Oct. 12, commissioners OK’d a three-year plan with Everbridge Nixle 360, a communications solution, for widespread communications for Colfax County residents.

County Clerk Rita Mundil said the cost is $5,832 for the first year and $5,400 for years two and three. Other counties have been using the service for more than 10 years, she indicated in an email to the Schuyler Sun.

Once it’s set up, residents will be able to opt in to receive mass communications from the county, such as in the event of severe weather or road closures due to car accidents, Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie noted.

“It’s just a great thing, we can use it for so many different things,” Messerlie said.

But, with the agreement having just been approved, the system is not yet available. Messerlie indicated he would announce when residents can start opting into the service.

Similarly, commissioners tabled a Lumen contract for a SIP connection, which utilizes internet for phone service, at the Colfax County Courthouse. With the new connection, emergency responders will be able to tell exactly where in the courthouse a 911 call is coming from. Currently, if someone were to call 911 within the building, the call would only show as originating from the courthouse, not a specific room.

Messerlie said the county’s IT provider, EGiS Technologies, is going to discuss the contract with Lumen in more detail in case other upgrades are needed with the current phone system.

“They’re trying to get everything figured out so it all works at once,” Messerlie said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

