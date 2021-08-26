County sees successful year with mental health vouchers for kids

A group of people in Colfax County, who work with youths in different ways, identified mental health counseling as a need for kids, Kracl said.

“The community team realized that mental health issues for children are a serious problem here in Colfax County and that they would like to work with children’s mental health earlier with the goal of keeping kids out of the courtroom and in the classroom so that their mental health is not leading them down the path of being in the courtroom,” Kracl said.

The county then requested the $8,000 in mental health vouchers, which are used to connect youth with counseling services. Colfax County pays for the mental health counseling services and is then reimbursed by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, behavior problems, anxiety and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children, totally 27.1% of children aged 2 or 3 to 17 years in the United States. But, the CDC noted, some of the conditions often occur together.

Depression and anxiety in children also have increased over time, according the CDC’s website.

Colfax County’s mental health voucher program was widely utilized in 2020, Kracl noted.