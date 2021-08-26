County sees successful year with mental health vouchers for kids

Colfax County is continuing in its efforts to improve mental health issues in children, having seen a successful year for its mental health voucher program in 2020.
The county regularly receives both community-based and enhancement-based grants, the money of which is used to help stop area youths from getting into trouble and the court system, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said.
There is an approximate $6 million pot of community-based aid dollars from the state, for which only county governments and tribes may apply, Kracl noted.
“There are 93 counties in Nebraska and five tribes, so 98 total entities that are allowed for this pot of money,” Kracl added.
Not all entities apply for community-based aid funds and the Nebraska Crime Commission sets the leftover money aside for enhancement-based aid grants, which are to be used to enhance currently offered services.
“For community-based aid, we applied for a set amount of money and then we did an additional grant application for enhancement-based dollars,” Kracl said, noting that Colfax County can receive about $50,000 in community-based aid.
According to Kracl, funds from both of the grants fund a full-time truancy officer at Schuyler Central High School, a part-time diversion officer for Colfax County, a clerical person to input data and handle the paperwork for 2.5 hours a week and, more recently, $8,000 in mental health vouchers.
A group of people in Colfax County, who work with youths in different ways, identified mental health counseling as a need for kids, Kracl said.
“The community team realized that mental health issues for children are a serious problem here in Colfax County and that they would like to work with children’s mental health earlier with the goal of keeping kids out of the courtroom and in the classroom so that their mental health is not leading them down the path of being in the courtroom,” Kracl said.
The county then requested the $8,000 in mental health vouchers, which are used to connect youth with counseling services. Colfax County pays for the mental health counseling services and is then reimbursed by the Nebraska Crime Commission.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, behavior problems, anxiety and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children, totally 27.1% of children aged 2 or 3 to 17 years in the United States. But, the CDC noted, some of the conditions often occur together.
Depression and anxiety in children also have increased over time, according the CDC’s website.
Colfax County’s mental health voucher program was widely utilized in 2020, Kracl noted.
“Last year … we were right on track with using all of our mental health dollars, as well as all the other dollars that were allotted by the Nebraska Crime Commission,” she said. “In fact, we received an additional grant of approximately another $12,000 because our mental health program was so successful.”
Additionally, the county wrote a smaller grant that was used to purchase three laptops last year to better connect youths with counseling services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The use of those laptops allowed us to help with telehealth sessions if that was the only way that kids could get counseling in Colfax County,” Kracl said.
The program will continue as the Colfax County Board of Commissioners reviewed the grant funds received this year and OK’d a mental health provider contract for the voucher program.
There are no provider offices in Colfax County, Kracl added, so the county contracts with providers in Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk. The variety of options allows families the choice of choosing a provider the closest to them, she noted.
Keeping fewer offenders, whether adult or juvenile, out of the court system will also benefit the county as it won’t have to spend as much on boarding inmates in its holding cells.
Kracl noted “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” especially when it comes to Colfax County youth.
“If we can prevent them from coming into the juvenile justice arena, if we can prevent them from going to court by helping them get their mental health on track early, you can literally change somebody’s life and the trajectory of their life. That’s huge,” Kracl said.
Many people don’t realize how trauma can affect someone and how it ultimately can lead a person down a path of crime.
“The more people are educated about trauma and how it affects people and how it affects the decisions that they make leading them into mental health issues, the better off our society will be,” Kracl said. “We need a lot more education about mental health and support and why mental health matters.”
