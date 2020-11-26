County to do more construction work around Shell Creek

It’s time to replace the bridge on County Road 12 over Shell Creek, according to Colfax County officials.
The County will be opening up bids on Dec. 8, Highway Superintendent Mark Arps said. Specifically, the bid letting is for C19(551) and will be scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
“It is just (a) scour critical, fracture critical bridge,” Arps said. “Pretty much, it is an old bridge, built back like around in the '30s.”
The bridge is located northeast of Schuyler, on County Road 12 between U.S. 30 Lincoln Highway and Road G.
One of the problems with the bridge is how it is no longer able to handle certain weights.
“Now the equipment is bigger, heavier, longer, wider, everything. Some people cross it regardless,” Arps noted. “It’s (a) weight restricted bridge and some of the people around here they cross it regardless and (we) were just getting nervous about it.”
The bid letting in early December will determine when construction can start, he added. Some bidders may not have work and so they could potentially start right away. But, some may want to wait until spring for better weather conditions.
“That just depends on the contractor, who gets the bid,” Arps added. “Depends on their schedule as well.”
The cost would also depend on the bidder. But, he said the County has already done a cost analysis to look at how much it would cost to bring equipment in and move the dirt, as well as the steel, concrete and labor.
The bridge is an old truss bridge structure, according to District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen.
“It’s worn out, it served its purpose,” Grotelueschen said. “(I) can’t even tell you when this bridge was constructed. It’s served its purpose. The load limits have been reduced greatly because of the stress that’s wearing on the bridge over the years.”
But, the bridge is of strategic importance, he noted.
“The cornfields are important because it’s just literally a half a mile outside the city limits of Schuyler as well. There’s a lot of (agriculture) trade that has (the) potential to come through that (bridge) and we want to get a new bridge in there right now,” Grotelueschen said. “It’s very limited just because the structure is so poor.”
Colfax County has been working on other construction projects over Shell Creek, specifically over Road 14. Bridges over Road 14 and 15 were removed. The County is also widening and cleaning out Shell Creek.
Arps said this month that progress was made on the third and final part of the cleanout.
“The big floods, it will help but it won’t stop the big floods,” he noted. “We get these giant floods, these giant floods. I mean, to do that, to stop 100% of the flooding, that system would be so large, it’d just be cost prohibitive.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
