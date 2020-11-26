County to do more construction work around Shell Creek

The cost would also depend on the bidder. But, he said the County has already done a cost analysis to look at how much it would cost to bring equipment in and move the dirt, as well as the steel, concrete and labor.

The bridge is an old truss bridge structure, according to District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen.

“It’s worn out, it served its purpose,” Grotelueschen said. “(I) can’t even tell you when this bridge was constructed. It’s served its purpose. The load limits have been reduced greatly because of the stress that’s wearing on the bridge over the years.”

But, the bridge is of strategic importance, he noted.

“The cornfields are important because it’s just literally a half a mile outside the city limits of Schuyler as well. There’s a lot of (agriculture) trade that has (the) potential to come through that (bridge) and we want to get a new bridge in there right now,” Grotelueschen said. “It’s very limited just because the structure is so poor.”

Colfax County has been working on other construction projects over Shell Creek, specifically over Road 14. Bridges over Road 14 and 15 were removed. The County is also widening and cleaning out Shell Creek.