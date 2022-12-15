Court of miracles: Schuyler Central High School gets fifth in state One Act performance

Bells rang, people sang and a particular hunchback found his way in the world in Schuyler Central High School's One Act performance of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

After the One Act district championship at the high school on Nov. 28, the group went to the state level competition at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk on Dec. 9, doing the same exact show they had prepared for and performed so many times.

They took fifth place, just ahead of Scotus Central Catholic School in Columbus and behind Omaha Concordia, York, Minden and Ogallala.

One of the coaches, Hope Pedersen, said before the competition that at the district level, judges loved the actors and their portrayals of their respective characters, down to the facial expressions.

"We really focused on our kids' characterization, facial expression, body movement, all of that," Pedersen said. "The judges said all of our actors had great facial expression, great character, there weren't any weak characters in that part of our performance."

That ability to embody the characters, Pedersen said, goes into the selection of the piece to be played, as the group choosing the year's production has to decide what best fits all the actors.

"I will be honest, we have a really strong senior group, so we were looking at what their strengths, their talents are and what we could really pick to highlight those, but also what our underclassmen also have to make sure we’re building their skillsets for the future as well," Pedersen said.

After winning districts, the group came out with their fifth-place position at state in Class B. Chase King, the second head coach, said this was not due to anything the kids could change, as the outcome ultimately hinges on what the judges think.

"They acted their hearts out and it just didn't happen the way we were hoping for, which happens in this," King said. "A play is really different, you're giving your best and it's up to three people. It's not like you're the best team and you win a basketball game. It's up to three people and what they want to see."

With that being said, King added that the kids genuinely put in their best effort and he enjoyed watching them learn their characters and how to portray them properly.

"They have a lot of passion and pride in putting a good product on stage. You can tell they're passionate and love doing this. They want to work hard because they want to be respected. These are some of the most hard-working, talented kids I've met and they were really fun to work with," King said.

King said that the individual cast members all fell into their roles as they practiced and built them their own way that he enjoyed.

"Colin Gibbons does a great job playing Dom Claude Frollo. Our Quasi was really fun this year, Josue Fuentes does a great job of creating the character and making everyone fall in love with him," King said. "Esmeralda did a really great job showing off all the different ways and relationships she had with each person."

While they may not have brought home the state champion title, Pedersen said she's proud of the group for passing district and going to state for their fourth total year (not consecutive).

"It's an amazing feeling of accomplishment, not just on my part but theirs that they were able to see that goal and make the steps they need to take to achieve it. Their excitement is enough to let you know we're doing amazing things," Pedersen said.