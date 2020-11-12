COVID-19 has strong impact on Colfax County

Schuyler Community Development's Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater was holding out hope his symptoms were in some way related to the flu shot he got in Columbus.
Then, he tested positive for COVID-19 in late October. Bywater is one of the 1,063 who have tested positive in Colfax County, or about 10% of the population. Colfax County is now in the red risk dial or "severe."
“At no point did I feel concerned that I was going to need to be hospitalized,” Bywater said. “When I got that (result) and it said positive, I was just like ‘Geez what am I going to do? I’ve got stuff to do for work.' It was just the kind of the headache involved with the whole thing.”
His symptoms included feeling tired and achy with a slight fever. The flu-like symptoms continued a few more days after his positive test result. The fever then went away, he said, but he continued to feel tired.
“Whenever I go out in public for a meeting, or the bank, the store, or anyplace, I am wearing a mask,” he said, reached Monday morning after finishing his quarantine. “But you know that’s not 100% foolproof either, you can pick it up by touching things.”
It hasn’t been that long since his quarantine ended, but Bywater said Monday he still felt a little fatigued.
Bywater was also not concerned about dying, but as of Monday afternoon, seven people have died as a result of the virus in Colfax County, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Zach Johnson, the manager of Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler, said COVID-19 deaths require extra precautions.
“We are most definitely concerned about COVID-19 because even after individuals … die, they might have had COVID, and it’s still fully transferrable after people pass away,” Johnson said. “We wore face masks before COVID hit but now we really are having to wear face coverings and even with face masks, a face shield as well, just to make sure that nothing gets transferred.”
The way the business deals with families has also changed. Some family members, if in contact with their loved ones, have to wait to finish out quarantine.
Some of the arrangements the funeral home makes for funeral plans are now via email or phone calls. Normally, there is a sit-down arrangement conference at the funeral home to discuss cemetery spaces and to pick out caskets.
“So also when … we know that someone has passed away from COVID, when we go to get that body from their place of death, we then also have a disinfectant that we take along with us,” he said. “There are several measures of disinfecting the deceased before we even move them.”
He added that the pandemic has made life hard for many residents as their loved one might have died in a nursing home or hospital facility.
“As of right now, most of those facilities … are pretty well locked down,” Johnson said. “So people might not even get to go in and see their loved one right after they pass or before they pass.”
Despite how hard the situation is, Johnson said quitting is not an option because there are too few funeral directors in rural areas.
“Take it one day at a time,” Johnson said.
The funeral home business is already unpredictable, he said, where sometimes there are not a lot of funerals and sometimes there are three or four deaths in a day.
If the funeral homes in this area were to get overrun, Johnson said they could call on similar businesses in other areas to help in the event of not having enough staff. He said it takes a lot to get to that point.
“Other funeral homes in our area could possibly be dealing with the same thing, so it might be hard for them to come and help as well,” Johnson said. “You just put in the long hours and we get through it … one case or one family at a time.”
As COVID-19 has spread through the area and surged in recent weeks, some organizations have made changes. For example, The Center (the Colfax County Senior Center) is suspending indoor dining meals due to rising cases in Schuyler.
“While cases are high … we’ll hold onto this decision,” said Senior Center Manager Aubrie Friesen. “It’s actually expected. In sickness, there are peaks and valleys, and we’re at a peak right now and eventually, we’ll get back down to a valley. Eventually, that valley will just become a part of normal life.”
It’s all trial and error until we can all get the medical research needed on how to handle this virus, she said.
CHI Health, which has a location in Schuyler, has been impacted as well and recently changed its visitor rules. As of Nov. 4, patients can have one healthy adult support person per day. There are no social visits and visiting hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Some visitors may be allowed “at the discretion of the care team” in certain situations, said the website. Those situations could include patients in the NICU or patients who “are receiving end-of-life care.”
Connie Peters, CHI Schuyler president, said the hospital could use volunteers to help with TestNebraska traffic and initial screenings. Those who are interested should contact Peters or Claudia Lanuza, also of CHI Health in Schuyler.
Containing COVID-19 is an uphill battle if residents do not take it seriously, according to Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps.
“It’s about how you care about everybody else,” Arps said.
Arps acknowledged the test positivity rate is very high in Colfax County. He noted that he implemented a policy for all county employees in public areas to wear a mask, which he said they are doing.
“It’s just that some people just don’t care. That’s the thing. We (have to) get the message out there: Do your part, wear your mask, wash your hands often, avoid crowds. You know, the three Cs, confined areas, crowded areas … (and) congested areas” Arps noted. “Keep your distance. But it only takes a couple to keep it going.”
In Bywater’s situation, he notified people he had been around about how he was feeling. Also, he said everyone in his office was able to work from home.
“The inconvenience is really the worst. You have to adjust your style of living to some degree,” he said. “Getting stuff from the store can be a challenge; you have to make arrangements with other people to do that. That’s probably the biggest headache.”
Bywater said he kept busy while in quarantine.
“I put up my Christmas lights on my house,” Bywater said. “There was a lot of stuff I could do and did get done, and I took full advantage of the time that I had available at home.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
