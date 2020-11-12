COVID-19 has strong impact on Colfax County

“So also when … we know that someone has passed away from COVID, when we go to get that body from their place of death, we then also have a disinfectant that we take along with us,” he said. “There are several measures of disinfecting the deceased before we even move them.”

He added that the pandemic has made life hard for many residents as their loved one might have died in a nursing home or hospital facility.

“As of right now, most of those facilities … are pretty well locked down,” Johnson said. “So people might not even get to go in and see their loved one right after they pass or before they pass.”

Despite how hard the situation is, Johnson said quitting is not an option because there are too few funeral directors in rural areas.

“Take it one day at a time,” Johnson said.

The funeral home business is already unpredictable, he said, where sometimes there are not a lot of funerals and sometimes there are three or four deaths in a day.