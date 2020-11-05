COVID and the courthouse: CARES Act funding, worker pay and climbing cases

Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps is urging courthouse staff to wear a mask as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.
The building will stay open for now, he said, and if officials close the courthouse, the County would lose out on (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act funding.
“It’s getting very close, it’s going to ramp up,” Arps said during a recent Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting at which Commissioners and Colfax County staff were not visibly wearing masks. “My advice is to, as far as the courthouse goes … If they’re in the hallways, I recommend wearing the mask.”
It is getting to the point where wearing a mask will have to happen, noted Arps, who did not have a face mask visible.
The move comes after previous discussion and disagreements about mask-wearing at Schuyler City Council meetings as well as an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
The COVID-19 risk dial for Colfax County was orange as of Nov. 2, which is the second-highest level it could be. The risk rating is 2.94, which is .06 away from the red, or severe risk.
Arps said he is not currently recommending shutting down the courthouse.
“Not until we get in the red,” he added.
As of the afternoon of Nov. 2, Colfax County had 971 COVID-19 cases. One out of every 11 residents has tested positive, or about 9% of the population.
In April, the East-Central District Health Department said testing was not capturing all the cases. The overall test positivity rate is 31.9%. Last week’s test positivity rate was 20.5%, according to ECDHD.
Typically, if testing is capturing all the cases, the test positivity rate should be below 5%, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Colfax County Deputy Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said testing is planned through winter and has moved to the Recycling Center, 1157 West 15th St. in Schuyler.
Those wanting to get tested should go to TestNebraska.com and register. COVID-19 testing takes place twice a week at the recycling center, Arps noted.
Arps said there was a recent safety meeting, and he asked that 2,000 more masks be ordered.
Election Commissioner Rita Mundil said she had hand sanitizer from the primary election and materials for the general election Nov. 3.
There could also be consequences for certain workers in the event of multiple quarantines.
If workers have to self-quarantine, they go home for two weeks or stay away from work for 14 days.
“We are liable to pay them for that 14 days,” said Arps, but only for the first time it happens.
For example, if someone in Arps’ department was exposed, self-quarantined and didn’t test positive for COVID-19, the department could have to pay them. But then later, if that worker eventually tests positive, the employer doesn’t have to pay the worker.
“I don’t know about that. I’ve got some heartburn about that,” Arps said.
District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik said he got sent home from work because someone had it.
“Now if I would get it, I would not get reimbursed,” Mejstrik said.
There’s a lot on the horizon about COVID-19 that’s coming up, Arps said.
