COVID and the courthouse: CARES Act funding, worker pay and climbing cases

Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps is urging courthouse staff to wear a mask as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

The building will stay open for now, he said, and if officials close the courthouse, the County would lose out on (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act funding.

“It’s getting very close, it’s going to ramp up,” Arps said during a recent Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting at which Commissioners and Colfax County staff were not visibly wearing masks. “My advice is to, as far as the courthouse goes … If they’re in the hallways, I recommend wearing the mask.”

It is getting to the point where wearing a mask will have to happen, noted Arps, who did not have a face mask visible.

The move comes after previous discussion and disagreements about mask-wearing at Schuyler City Council meetings as well as an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The COVID-19 risk dial for Colfax County was orange as of Nov. 2, which is the second-highest level it could be. The risk rating is 2.94, which is .06 away from the red, or severe risk.

Arps said he is not currently recommending shutting down the courthouse.