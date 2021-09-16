COVID cases increase in Colfax County

Amid an increase of COVID-19 cases, health officials in Schuyler are encouraging residents to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert reported during the Sept. 7 Schuyler City Council meeting that the East-Central District Health Department saw 135 new cases from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. The East-Central district is comprised of Colfax, Platte, Boone and Nance counties.

According to Evert, 103 of those cases are in Platte County which leaves the remaining 32 in the rest of the district. The COVID transmission rate has increased by 53.1% in the health district as a whole, she added.

“It’s spreading, it’s spreading fast,” Evert told council members. “In kids it looks like a runny nose; that’s how it’s presented. I know you guys are tired of hearing me say it but ‘wear masks, social distance, wash your hands.’ Stay home if you don’t feel good, that is the biggest thing.”

In that same period, there had been four out of nine intensive care unit beds available, 33 out of 63 medical/surgery beds were available and no ventilators were used.