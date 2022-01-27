COVID continues to increase

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colfax County, there are a variety of places for people to get tested and get vaccinated.

“The numbers are saying that it's in Colfax County and it's very high,” Schuyler Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said. “So get vaccines. Again, wear masks. If you don't feel good, stay home.”

Starting around the holidays, positive cases started increasing in the area, East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) data shows.

“In the past couple of weeks in Nebraska, we have seen some of the highest numbers since the pandemic started,” ECDHD Interim Chief Public Health Officer Jessica Hicks said in a Jan. 21 email to the Schuyler Sun. “…We went from 172 cases (in the district) the week of Dec. 26, 39 (in) Colfax and 115 (in) Platte. We then shot up to 491 cases the week of Jan. 2, Colfax 164 and Platte 277. The past week of Jan. 9, we saw 545 cases in the district, 120 Colfax and 348 Platte. …The Colfax cases did have a decrease and we are hoping this is the trend for the next couple of weeks.”

There are a variety of free testing options available for those who think they may have COVID.

Free community testing is back in a drive-through form at the ECDHD building, 4321 41st Ave. in Columbus, from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are a total of 80 available appointments those days. People interested in scheduling a testing time can do so at bit.ly/3rxa2eN.

Starting last week, all households in the United States are eligible to request four free at-home COVID tests. The website to request the at-home tests is COVIDTests.gov.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 19 that the measure is the latest step by President Joe Biden to “address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.” The White House said tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the United States Postal Service, AP reported.

East-Central has provided further information on the at-home tests, specifically that they are rapid antigen tests (not PCR) and give results within 30 minutes – no lab drop-off required. The at-home tests will also work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms and whether or not you are up to date on your COVID vaccine, the health department said.

Hicks added the Biden administration is requiring insurance companies to cover at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge. This started on Jan. 15. According to a frequently asked questions page on cms.gov, those who are charged for an at-home COVID test after Jan. 15 should keep their receipt and submit a claim to their insurance company for reimbursement.

The omicron variant is known to spread rapidly, causing outbreaks at workplaces, schools and homes, Hicks noted. It’s also happening in those who are vaccinated, Hicks said.

“That being said, (the Department of Health and Human Services) released this week that those fully vaccinated are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, and those who received a booster are 46 times less likely,” Hicks said Jan. 21. “It’s important that we are continuing to social distance, wear a mask, wash our hands regularly and get the booster when able. This will help protect each other and decrease the burden on our hospitals.”

As of ECDHD’s Jan. 17 COVID update, only 50% of Colfax County’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Officials noted there will be a local vaccine clinic available in Schuyler.

“CHI hospital in Schuyler is … doing vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday. They just need to call 402-352-3745 for an appointment,” Evert added.

In Columbus the ECDHD is holding vaccine clinics for children ages 5-18 on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. Children can receive the Pfizer vaccine. As for adults aged 19 and older, clinics will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All three vaccine types are available for adults – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Adults can also receive all shots recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including booster, on Wednesdays. The clinics are held in the FEMA Room at East-Central, and people can call 402-562-7500 to schedule an appointment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.