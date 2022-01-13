COVID vaccine incentive policy fails at council meeting

City of Schuyler employees won’t be getting an incentive for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. At least, not any time soon.

During their regular meeting Jan. 4, members of the Schuyler City Council voted against a COVID vaccination incentive pay policy.

The policy as presented would have allowed full time city employees to receive $500 per COVID shot, which would most likely have amounted to $1,500 per person if an employee received the three shots (both primary and the booster) recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine receive two primary shots while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is just one primary shot.

The policy would have applied to about 28 city employees and 18 workers at the Department of Utilities, City Administrator Will De Roos noted. Also, it would have also applied to those who were already vaccinated prior to the policy’s passage. The measure would have been funded by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, De Roos said.

“That's the funding we received from the federal government, the amount of $577,000 -- two payments of that amount,” De Roos said, noting the city has received one payment so far. “So it's not local dollars. This is federal funds. And this was one of their enumerated purposes for it, to incentivize vaccines.”

First Ward Council Member Alden Kment pointed out some employees that are around others the most are not considered full time, such as bartenders at the Oak Ballroom.

“If you're trying to prevent people from getting it (COVID), like giving the shot, then you ought to include them,” Kment said.

De Roos said the bartenders are temporary workers typically found through a staffing agency. City officials added that there had to be a cut off for eligible employees – the city has roughly 100 workers in total.

However, other council members questioned if the incentive policy was the best way to utilize the city’s ARPA funds.

“(There) might be some other things we could use that money for … $500 every time they get a shot, I just think that's a lot of money just to get a shot,” Third Ward Council Member Jane Kasik said.

Council President and Third Ward Council Member Daryl Holmberg explained his reasoning behind being in favor of such an incentive policy.

“A lot of our city employees -- especially our police department, our utilities department -- they all worked through that virus…” Holmberg said. “Rather than stay home, these guys were out there working, I thought it was worthwhile to give a bonus to our employees.”

Holmberg said he would be in favor of just $500 or a $1,000 for all three shots.

If the council had passed the policy of $1,000 for each fully vaccinated full time employee, the estimated cost would be $46,000 – that is, if the compliance rate is 100%.

“I didn't ask every single employee if they would or wouldn't, but I know that at least two would not do it, even for $1,000,” De Roos said.

An amended motion to approve the COVID vaccine incentive pay policy for $1,000 for all three COVID shots failed 4-1, with Holmberg voting in favor of the measure and Second Ward Council Member Antonio Rodriguez absent from the meeting.

First Ward Council Member George Kretz said he would like to see ARPA funds being used for something that impacts all of Schuyler’s residents. The city council adjourned following the vote.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

