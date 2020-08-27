Crop scouting team takes state

The secret to winning the state’s crop scouting contest seven years in a row? Hard work and teamwork, according to Logan Nelson, who has been on the Colfax County 4-H crop scouting team for six years.
The secret to winning regional? Don’t say a bad word in front of the judge.
The team's members work well together and are all friends, Nelson said, and they still have time to tease one of their members about a slip-up.
Members of the crop scouting team are Austin Steffensmeier, Hayden Bailey, Logan Nelson, Eliza Bailey and RJ Bayer.
“Austin Steffensmeier, at the regional contest in Iowa last year (when) we were talking to the leader (and) the judge, he ended up saying a bad word,” Nelson said. “We got points taken off, and we all laugh about it now…We ended up getting second so we blame it on him.”
Nelson said he doesn’t know if it’s Steffensmeier's fault or not, but they’re going to give the credit to him.
Teamwork is central to their success, Nelson said. They all work together and hear each other’s opinions.
“One person will have the knowledge of one area and another person might have the knowledge of one other area of the contest because there are so many parts to the contest that you need to know,” Nelson said.
As a crop scouting team, the students learn how to look at a field, how to figure out what is wrong and then how to recommend what to do to fix that problem, according to Coach Aaron Nygren.
This year, they won state at the end of July. Most years, they would have gone to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
“They would have actually been out in the field looking at multiple plots where they would have (been) judged,” Nygren said. “This year, however, it was all done on Zoom. They had breakout rooms where they had one or two either specialists or educators from UNL that asked them questions. They would maybe show them a picture and ask them to identify what the weed was.”
They had to work together as a team to try to figure out those questions, Nygren said.
“In some ways, it’s actually not a bad real-world example because a lot of time you’ll get a picture from a farmer of 'What’s this problem?' So in some ways, if you can identify things just from (pictures) ... that saves you a trip."
But, sometimes crop scouts still have to get boots on the ground, Nygren noted.
This year, the team won’t be going to the regional competition because of scheduling conflicts with two of the team members attending college.
Nelson is one of those students. He started at Northeast Community College as an agronomy major.
“I’ll be an Ag transfer (and) going to UNL in two years, hopefully,” Nelson said.
The crop scouting team inspired him to study agronomy, he said, as well as working for his dad’s agronomy business.
“That also helped me push through and figure out what I want to do the rest of my life,” Nelson said.
Although it’s a disappointment not to go to regionals, he is happy the team finished the state contest out with a win.
“I would have loved to do the contest and just to compete one more time and be with each other would have been awesome,” Nelson said. “(The win at state) was huge for us.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
