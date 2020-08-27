Crop scouting team takes state

As a crop scouting team, the students learn how to look at a field, how to figure out what is wrong and then how to recommend what to do to fix that problem, according to Coach Aaron Nygren.

This year, they won state at the end of July. Most years, they would have gone to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

“They would have actually been out in the field looking at multiple plots where they would have (been) judged,” Nygren said. “This year, however, it was all done on Zoom. They had breakout rooms where they had one or two either specialists or educators from UNL that asked them questions. They would maybe show them a picture and ask them to identify what the weed was.”

They had to work together as a team to try to figure out those questions, Nygren said.

“In some ways, it’s actually not a bad real-world example because a lot of time you’ll get a picture from a farmer of 'What’s this problem?' So in some ways, if you can identify things just from (pictures) ... that saves you a trip."

But, sometimes crop scouts still have to get boots on the ground, Nygren noted.

This year, the team won’t be going to the regional competition because of scheduling conflicts with two of the team members attending college.