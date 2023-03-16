When the police department, fire department and sheriff's office all have a large presence somewhere, it's often because of a problem. That notion, plus some fundraising efforts, motivated Schuyler Police Officer Caleb Hamernik to create The Battle of the Badges.

The Battle of the Badges, despite its name, will not require actual combat. It is a basketball tournament planned for March 19 between Schuyler Fire-Rescue and a Schuyler Police Department/Colfax County Sheriff's Office joint team.

Schuyler Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Prochaska said that when Hamernik came to him with the idea, he was all-in. Typically, he said, the departments don't see each other much outside of emergency situations.

"I know Omaha has the hockey game for fire versus police there, we thought a friendly game of basketball between the departments would be fun for everybody, a good team-building thing," Prochaska said.

The Schuyler Police Department and the Colfax County Sheriff's Office will join forces for this particular battle, as the police department, with their civilian staff included, don't quite make up a full team. Chief Robert Farber said the whole force is looking forward to it.

"It sounds fun, exciting, we were wondering if we’d have enough participating on the police department side, not all of us participating, we’re a small unit," Farber said with a laugh.

Admission for the event is $5, and proceeds will be split among the teams. Schuyler Fire-Rescue, Prochaska said, will use its funds towards their water and ice rescue equipment. The police department, Farber said, will put theirs toward its gun range, which saw some pavement improvements in 2022. The sheriff's office, Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said, wants to put these funds towards the K-9 fund.

"We're looking to do some improvements at the police range, we're constantly looking at ways to generate private donations, so this is something Officer Hamernik thought would fun event community members and people in town might like to see," Farber said.

Messerlie said the event is good for the departments, in that they can do something together outside of work, especially with the public. The departments, he added, can be a team on and off the court.

In addition to being a partnership between emergency services, Prochaska said, the event also includes the schools, as the event will be held at Schuyler Central High School and promotional materials were made by business teacher Robbi McKenney's media production class.

"Each student could choose if they wanted to create a graphic in Photoshop, an animation in After Effects, or a GIF with a GIF generator online which used Photoshop Graphics. Students were provided the basic information of the name, date/time, admission fee and set free with their creativity," McKenney said.

The class, McKenney said, is relatively new, being only on its second year. The students work on a variety of "real-world" projects throughout the course, making every class session unique, she added. School administrators will serve as the refs at the game -- adding another layer of school involvement.

One other purpose of the event, Prochaska said, is to show the general public that emergency service workers and law enforcement are regular people too, however comical their basketball skills may be.

"It's fun to get the school involved. It's a community thing and it's all going to flow together. It should be a good time," Prochaska said. "We wanted to get them involved because it's a thing for everybody, not just us. We're all busy with our jobs, the kids came up with the flyers like they did and it helps us out. It's going to be fun."

The game will be held at Schuyler Central High School's West Gym on March 19 starting at 1 p.m. and will cost $5 at the door.