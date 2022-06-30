Czech Days returns: Annual event held for 60th year in Clarkson

Starting in 1962, the Czech Days festival in Clarkson is a celebration of Czech heritage in the area. Event Organizer Rob Brabec said the event has seen up to 7,000 attendees in the course of a weekend. This year, from June 24-26, the event brought in many, though organizers don't have an exact figure.

"The thing I get the most out of it is people coming here, having fun and doing things they don't get to do," Brabec said. "They don't get to see this stuff unless they come back to this area and that's what I get out of it, that they enjoy it."

Brabec, who has worked and organized the event since 1989, said the festival differs from other heritage events, though they all celebrate heritage.

"I think they all are relatively even. I've been to a few of them but a lot are one-day events," Brabec said. "We keep it a three-day event. We've broadened it a lot so people have other things to do when they're here."

Among the festivities are a parade, dances, demonstrations, educational events and food.

"We have a lot of stuff: baking demos, polka dances, a lot of Czech foods and it's all oriented to honor our Czech heritage," Brabec said.

One particular event attracted none other than Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie: a kolache-eating contest. Messerlie came ready to claim the title after a loss in his first year.

"This was my second time. Last year, I lost to a guy from Omaha, so I changed my tactic. I just pile them up and eat, eat, eat," Messerlie said. "The sheriff won a donut-eating contest."

Competitors have to eat three kolaches as fast as possible without using their hands or drinking anything. They also are asked to say a phrase to indicate they are finished.

While foods from other vendors are allowed, Brabec said organizers try to keep the number of outside vendors limited because food sales are one of the major forces involved in funding the festival.

"That's how we make the money to keep the festival on. We have out own stand and people just line up for that stuff," Brabec said.

Brabec added that what keeps him in this event, and motivates those involved is a connection to their heritage.

"It's something down in your heart. You want to see something like this continue because it does mean a lot to a lot of people," Brabec said. "They want to keep this thing going and they're proud of it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0