Dairy Queen breaks ground, looking to hire management team

Steve Avery, the co-owner of the new Dairy Queen, promised at the Sept. 23 groundbreaking he and his wife will be supporters in the community.
The couple is also currently looking to hire first a management team and later a crew. Avery intends to begin construction on the project later in October, after some delays with the survey.
“I definitely want to thank everybody involved in making this come to light,” Avery said. “We believe in that from the bottom of our hearts to give back to the community, support organizations, sponsor teams, softball, baseball, all that.”
Avery also brought his two twin daughters, Alliyon and Autumn, who are studying business at Wayne State. He figured since this was a groundbreaking for a business, they could skip a class or two to be there.
“That’s kind of the fun part of (all) this - is they’re interested in business too,” he said. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to have them come along and see how this type of stuff works.”
Alex Norton, current general manager for the West Point location who will be promoted to operations manager, was there as well.
“He’ll be spending a lot of time here in Schuyler,” Avery said. “You’ll probably see him quite a bit more than myself actually.”
Norton later elaborated on how the business could support the community.
“One of my big focuses in West Point is community involvement, so I’m excited to bring that to the Schuyler here soon,” Norton said. “We raise funds for our (American) Veterans Park in town (and) we are partnering with our health department on a flu shot.”
There have also been mother-son nights, father-daughter nights, and they have sponsored events.
The Schuyler City Council earlier this year voted to provide Community Development Block Grant funds to Dairy Queen and also to sell the land to the Averys for a dollar.
Council Member Jane Kasik said the chocolate milkshake is her DQ treat of choice.
“It’s exciting for Schuyler and it’s just a boost for our economy,” Jane Kasik said. “I just wanted to welcome them.”
Avery found out about the opportunity through a friend.
Brian Bywater, the Community Housing Specialist for Schuyler Community Development, was the one who initially planted the bug in that friend’s ear, and said his son is hoping to be one of the first people to work at the new Dairy Queen.
Now, Avery is working on his first ground-up Dairy Queen and got to have his first-ever groundbreaking Sept. 23. He said it’s been exciting and also a learning experience.
“It takes time, a lot of time, to go through all the steps,” Avery said. “(We’ve) started this 10 months ago and (we’ve) not broken ground yet.”
This store is a new Dairy Queen design, he said, and there are only three currently open in the United States.
“That’s a whole different ballgame than building one from scratch. There’s a lot more time and money…involved when you develop something brand new,” he said. “We’re super excited to do a new build project.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
