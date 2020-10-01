Dairy Queen breaks ground, looking to hire management team

Steve Avery, the co-owner of the new Dairy Queen, promised at the Sept. 23 groundbreaking he and his wife will be supporters in the community.

The couple is also currently looking to hire first a management team and later a crew. Avery intends to begin construction on the project later in October, after some delays with the survey.

“I definitely want to thank everybody involved in making this come to light,” Avery said. “We believe in that from the bottom of our hearts to give back to the community, support organizations, sponsor teams, softball, baseball, all that.”

Avery also brought his two twin daughters, Alliyon and Autumn, who are studying business at Wayne State. He figured since this was a groundbreaking for a business, they could skip a class or two to be there.

“That’s kind of the fun part of (all) this - is they’re interested in business too,” he said. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to have them come along and see how this type of stuff works.”

Alex Norton, current general manager for the West Point location who will be promoted to operations manager, was there as well.