Dairy Queen celebrates first anniversary in Schuyler

One year ago, on June 1, 2021, Dairy Queen opened at 104 W. 22nd St. in Schuyler as the first chain restaurant to build a presence in the community in many years. While Scooters Coffee is also a chain, they don't have fast food, which Dairy Queen provides.

Franchise owner Steve Avery said that in the last year, the business has done well, despite opening right at the tail end of COVID-19 and amid shortages.

"We had a good year. It was kind of challenging getting opened up with labor and supply chain challenges but we did, and we had a successful year, hiring good staff. It’s amazing how fast that year went by. It flew by," Avery said.

Avery, who owns five other Dairy Queens in Nebraska, said this particular location was much needed and highly requested.

"There was definitely a demand, there was a need. I guess they'd been trying to recruit a fast food place in town for a while," Avery said. "They knew there was a need there."

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said the business has contributed to the community in ways beyond just serving ice cream and burgers.

"I think there’s a lot to attribute to how they run their business," Jedlicka said. "They're super involved in the community. When they opened they jumped right in like they were part of the family, and that makes a difference."

Jedlicka and Avery said at opening, business was booming. This was the first drive-thru fast food option Schuyler had seen in years.

"There was a huge level of excitement. The kids were thrilled to have a fast food place, we haven't had one of those in quite a while, and the ice cream was the icing on the cake, so to speak," Jedlicka said.

Avery added that the first week the restaurant was open that the lines were long, showing the demand was strong.

"We had a huge opening week, lines wrapped around to the highway the first several days, the community really came out in droves and we appreciate that," Avery said.

Jedlicka said Schuyler Community Development was responsible for reaching out to Dairy Queen a couple years ago, and for getting the ball rolling on the franchise.

Jedlicka added that Dairy Queen filled a gap in Schuyler that would help keep business in Schuyler, now that fast food is available in town.

"It's that growth, the economic growth we're excited for that generates sales tax for everybody, and we're happy to keep business here in Schuyler," Jedlicka said. "Before we had to drive somewhere else for those luxuries."

To celebrate the one year in town, Dairy Queen ran specials at the beginning of June and concluded with live music on Dairy Queen's patio by Servando Jaimes, Michael Bacilio and Brian Delgado.

