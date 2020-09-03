Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler

The City’s willingness to donate the land was a big part of the decision to come to Schuyler, Avery said, as well as the CDBG money.

Although he said it will still likely cost almost $1.6 million to build the Dairy Queen, the number will change as bids are put out for the contractors.

“My goal is to have the exterior work, all the site work done, before the ground freezes. That’s our hope, and then that way construction can take place through the winter, building the actual building and everything,” Avery said. “Then we can look at opening next early spring.”

The project was put on hold for at least two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Avery said. A big hurdle for the store will be to recruit staff, he added. Dairy Queen is looking to hire a general manager and three assistant managers, as well as a crew of 30 to 35 on top of that, he said.

“It’s a process, it’s a step-by-step process,” Avery said.

Avery has been with Dairy Queen for decades.

“(My wife and I) both worked in our local Dairy Queen all through college,” he noted. “Then I took a job at that store after I graduated from college, and I was the manager of that store for maybe five or six years.”