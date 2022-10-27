Dale Wolfe: Schuyler City Council- Ward 1 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

Answer: I was born and raised in Schuyler and lived the majority of my life in Schuyler.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Wife - Jenna, three children - daughter Maddy, son Dylan and daughter Katie.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm a supervisor at Cargill in Schuyler.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: As a lifelong resident it is important to me to promote and help the Schuyler community thrive and grow.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Cargill offers many opportunities to represent for them and volunteer in various events like grilling for football games or announcing the Cargill Scholarship recipients at Schuyler High Schools awards night. I also have a seat on the Planning Commission in Schuyler.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: As a fourth generation Schuyler resident, it is very important to me to see the community of Schuyler advance and succeed. Living and working in this community gives me the opportunity to interact with many people and hear ideas and concerns that they have.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County (if running for city council the top two issues in Schuyler) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Create an open and transparent relationship between law enforcement, school administration, and families by encouraging open shared communication and participation by all.

Continued community growth and opportunity by educating people about possibilities and partnering up when needed to help through processes.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Schuyler is a very diverse community with many different cultures and languages blended in and it is important to me that all cultures are represented and heard, part of doing this is making sure that items are being communicated back to the public in a clear understandable way.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Various types of air travel like a hot air balloon, cockpit of a jet, and helicopter.