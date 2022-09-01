'Day by Day': '90s Huskers documentary comes to Colfax Theater

Tom Osborne's career with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Cornhuskers football team is one of legend, according to former Husker Mark Brungardt.

Brungardt, a Norfolk native and second-generation player under Osborne, said the upcoming documentary "Day by Day" is a testament to that career and the teams under it, one of which his father also played on and his grandfather coached with Osborne.

"The mission was to kind of cement Tom Osborne’s legacy as it should be, from a film standpoint," Brungardt said.

The idea, he added, came about when he and fellow former Husker Josh Davis were talking to filmmaker Justin LePera about "30 for 30," an ESPN documentary series about significant figures in sports history. They wanted to go further with the Osborne story, Brungardt said.

LePera, Davis and Brungardt decided then to produce their own documentary, which became "Day by Day."

"We decided that we had the contacts and people and resources to go do this the right way for coach Osborne and tell the story not just for Nebraska fans but a national audience," Brungardt said.

After almost four years, the movie has finally come together, and is being distributed to smaller theaters across Nebraska. LePera, Davis and Brungardt decided to start the film's journey in the state that made it.

"There's going to be small towns across the state over the next weeks are going to have it in different theater venues and little by little we'll build it out, make it more regional," Brungardt said.

One such small-town theater is Colfax Theater. Schuyler Enrichment Foundation Vice President Zach Johnson said he's happy they went that route, because it gave him the opportunity to reach out and bring the theater experience to the film.

"I'm excited that they're giving that to theaters first. There's something about experiencing it in a theater that you don't get at home streaming," Johnson said. "The fact that they want it in theaters and to give us a shot to show it first is amazing."

Johnson said the film should go over well, because it's about Nebraska and one of the best times for Nebraska college football.

"As many folks from Nebraska know, through thick and thin, fans support the Huskers and the era covered is the '90s Huskers, which people remember fondly and think back to. We thought it would be a good fit to bring to the theater," Johnson said.

The film, Brungardt said, is comprised of over 55 interviews, and was cut down from an original cut of six one-hour episodes. Even with editing, the final cut comes down to two, two-hour films.

"This is the first of two movies. There's a sequel coming out later this fall, possibly right after the first of the year, but this is called 'Day by Day: The Rise' and part two, 'Day by Day: The Dynasty' is the sequel," Brungardt said.

Johnson said the community response to this first film has been good so far, almost two weeks before release date.

"Even just announcing on our website and Facebook page we've had a lot of outreach, people wanting to buy advance tickets," Johnson said.

The movie will be available for viewing on Sept. 9-11.