Department of Utilities briefly chlorinating Schuyler water

Last week, a notice was distributed by the Schuyler Department of Utilities regarding the use of chlorine in the public water supply.

The notice stated that during routine water testing, the test showed the presence of coliform, a naturally-occurring bacteria in groundwater.

According to Department of Utilities Superintendent Jim McGowen, coliform itself isn't really harmful, rather, its presence may indicate other contaminants. For that reason, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) require treatment if it is detected twice in a year's time.

"We can only have two samples that are positive in a 12 month period which is quite a while if you think about it," McGowen said. "It was pretty minimal and we’ve already tested out of it, but it throws at us a mandatory chlorination."

The concentration of chlorine in the water is minimal, according to McGowen and Larry Wennecamp, water/wastewater supervisor.

"The chlorine itself you're not going to notice at all. We've been going around taking and seeing if we smell any, but you're not going to smell it," Wennecamp said.

The concentration used only kills off the bacteria that may exist in the system, McGowen said, and should not affect people or pets, but owners of aquatic animals, amphibians or reptiles should consult with a veterinarian about removing the chlorine before using city water for their pets.

Initially, McGowen said, they were concerned the use of chlorine would lead to some discoloration in the water due to the chlorine and water interacting with minerals in the pipes. However, they have been lucky and have seen no issues.

"We haven’t had that. I’m amazed. We started chlorinating on Monday (Aug. 15), basically we inject chlorine at a rate of 2mg per liter, or two parts per million, at our well sites. We're pretty fortunate and that’s a tribute to our water department guys," McGowen said.

McGowen went on to say the water system is pretty regularly flushed to avoid buildup of minerals or bacteria, but that sometimes these things may manifest after work is done on water mains, and that's likely how this instance occurred.

"We've had a couple major projects in town where we’ve put new mains in, sometimes you can get some bacteria in that because that has to sit for an amount of time with chlorine in it, then you have to flush it out before you put it into service," McGowen said.

While tests show no presence of coliform since the use of chlorine began, CDC requirements say the chlorine must be used for 30 days, so the systems will continue until then.

"We’re still doing monitoring today, but we’re pretty much done with that. We do have chlorine in the whole system right now, so we’re now waiting for the chlorine to stabilize in the system before we start doing our routine checks we have to do," Wennecamp said.