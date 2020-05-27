Dispute over doughnuts

A Lincoln-based doughnut shop’s first-ever visit to Schuyler didn’t go as sweet as planned.
Hurts Donut Company dispatched its “Emergency Donut Vehicle” to town last Sunday with hopes to sell dozens of its sugary treats, but a mix-up over the difference between city ordinance and a proper permit caused friction between the business and the City.
Lindsey Jochim, owner of the Lincoln shop, said the company had only good intentions when it announced on its Facebook page Saturday that it was going to make its debut in Schuyler on Sunday afternoon.
“When we come to these towns, it’s exciting,” Jochim said of the company’s vehicle that travels to communities all over the region. “Everybody needs a smile, especially right now with this COVID pandemic that has really shocked people”
Jochim said she and her husband, Blake, initially spoke with the manager of the Oak Ballroom about selling outside of the venue and were told that wouldn’t be possible on short notice because of the holiday weekend and without the approval of the board. Jochim, on Tuesday morning, said at that time they believed that meant the Chamber board, but have since realized the manager was referring to the city.
Oak Ballroom Manager Sandi Bourn confirmed she spoke with Blake Jochim on Saturday and said she told him she wasn’t sure how they would go about parking outside the Ballroom, noting she also stated she would “have to check on it” and passed along their information to City Clerk Lora Johnson.
Jochim said she and her husband later spoke with Johnson last Saturday about selling in town. Johnson, according to Jochim, told them she would make an exception because of the holiday weekend and give them a permit to sell in Schuyler with the promise they would take care of the fee and the application on Tuesday. Johnson, in a separate conversation with the Sun, confirmed that conversation and what she said.
Johnson said she told Blake Jochim that Hurts had to be on private property to sell because they couldn’t sell on public property without the approval of the City Council. She also said while on the call she suggested three places Hurts could possibly sell at if they got the OK from the store owners: Parkview One Stop, Schuyler Home and Building Supply and QC Supply.
With the Oak Ballroom being ruled out, Jochim said Hurts opted to sell outside of Didier’s as it came across recommendations from the community on its own Facebook page and later got permission from the grocer’s owner.
But based on her past experience as president of the chamber in Nebraska City, Jochim said she believed Hurts was OK when it later decided to move to the Oak Ballroom after a chat over Facebook Messenger with Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka late Saturday night.
In that chat conversation, Jedlicka welcomed Hurts to town and suggested the company move its selling location from Didier’s, stating, “The Oak Ballroom is a much better location that can have cars in aisles that can make great lines. It’s not too late to change it, trust me it will be a lot more successful with no accidents …”
Jedlicka told the Sun she reached out to Hurts because she thought it was great for the community they were coming but that selling outside of Didier’s would pose problems with so many cars lining up in the small parking lot, the store's proximity to Highway 15 and the number of people who frequent the business normally on Sundays.
“We were thrilled to have them coming, but I knew Didier’s on a Sunday would create a bunch of logistical challenges with Didier’s being extremely busy on Sundays,” Jedlicka told the Sun, noting she first called the shop in Lincoln before reaching out via Facebook.
Jedlicka said Hurts indicated it would move to the Ballroom, but noted she didn’t bring up the ordinance because she had been told the company had been in talks with the City and didn’t feel it was her place to do so.
Jochim reiterated she thought Hurts was OK to proceed at the Oak Ballroom based on the chat with Jedlicka.
Schuyler came out in droves to support Hurts, as a couple of hundred cars were lined up in the Ballroom parking lot and in the nearby street by the time the two teenage doughnut shop employees officially opened at noon.
But Mayor Jon Knutson said the company was still technically in violation of the City’s food truck ordinance even though it had a permit to sell in town. The mayor said he was aware of the gentlemen’s agreement between the City and Hurts about the permit that allowed them to sell in town, but noted that it was only valid on private property with permission. Doing so on public property like the Ballroom parking lot and essentially changing the ordinance would require the Schuyler City Council’s approval beforehand, he said, reiterating what Johnson stated. The mayor said the City Council has waived the ordinance in the past for things like Labor Day festivities.
“Council has to vote on that,” he said, adding the City had only been aware Hurts would be selling on private property Sunday and didn’t know its plan had changed. “We have to have a city council meeting.”
Johnson, he said, called and alerted him Sunday about the company setting up shop at the Oak Ballroom, which is why he went to see what was going on. He said he didn’t expect to see so many cars there.
Jochim said again Hurts thought it was good to go after talking with the chamber and called it a “misunderstanding” based on their experiences elsewhere. Not following the ordinance was definitely not intentional, she said.
“We didn’t come there to start any waves,” she said. “We would never do that. We would never go somewhere illegally or where we are not wanted.”
Johnson said she was surprised when she heard about the crowd outside of the Oak Ballroom on Sunday.
“The last I spoke to them they had changed their location to Didier’s. The last I knew, I thought it was going to be at Didier’s,” Johnson said. “I thought it was all taken care of, so on Sunday morning when I heard it wasn’t, that’s when I called the mayor.”
Johnson said she didn’t understand why Hurts didn’t reach out to her directly before setting up at the Ballroom on Sunday.
“At least I thought they would have followed up with us after they spoke with us. When I called them, I originally had to leave a message, so I know they had my phone number,” Johnson said. “So I was surprised when they didn’t call me back after talking with Audra.”
Jochim said she and her team were disappointed by their interactions with the mayor. She said her employees told her Knutson showed up and immediately told them to stop selling. She said she and her husband soon talked to Knutson over the phone, and when she read the message she had from Jedlicka, Knutson hung up. She also said her employees alleged Knutson yelled at them and went around to cars and told people not to buy the doughnuts and that they were expensive.
“It was very maddening and shocking. He screamed at our employees,” Jochim said. “They’re 18-years-old. They’re the kindest people you’re going to meet.”
Knutson had a different perspective.
“I was a little abrupt, but if anything, the girl was rude,” Knutson said in reference to one of the employees, alleging that one, in particular, got short with him and told him they had permission when he told them to stop selling and after when he explained they weren’t following the ordinance. “And there’s no truth to ‘I told everybody not to buy doughnuts.’ That person (the employee) really didn’t know about the ordinance.”
Knutson acknowledged he did yell in response to someone he knew across the street in line asking what was going on amid all the cars honking their horns, saying Hurts was in violation of the City’s food truck ordinance and technically selling them illegally. He also said he hung up on Jochim after she read the message aloud because he didn’t think there was anything more to talk about and could tell there was a general misunderstanding about the permit and the ordinance.
Schuyler resident Amber Deleon was one of the first people in line for doughnuts, noting she got there about 9 a.m. to get a dozen, as well as two cinnamon rolls and two apple fritters. She said she didn’t see anyone get out of hand, but didn’t think there should have been a problem to begin with.
“I kind of felt bad for them,” she said of Hurts. “They were not hurting nothing, you know? ... This was a good thing.”
Knutson said he spoke with Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber once he got home and that they agreed it didn’t do anyone any good to shut things down. So they let Hurts proceed to sell their doughnuts.
“It was a pretty simple misunderstanding. Technically, they hadn’t paid their fee for a vendor’s license (the permit) and that was being taken care of, but they also weren’t following city ordinance,” Knutson said, adding he is of the mindset the ordinance needs to be permanently changed so that people can sell on public property like outside the Oak Ballroom. “We probably interrupted their sales for about a minute.”
The mayor said he never intended for there to be a big conflict between the City and Hurts.
“I would welcome them back and I would get in line; I’ve had their doughnuts before,” Knutson said. “It was an easy mix-up … If they want to come back, I don’t have a problem. Regardless of the paperwork being filed Tuesday, there are two separate things – an ordinance and a permit. But it’s water under the bridge.”
It seems Hurts won’t let the misunderstanding stop it from coming back to Schuyler. Jochim on Monday noted they planned to pay the permit fee on Tuesday and didn’t rule out coming back to town in the future.
“It was a good day and the customers were amazing,” she said. “The community was wonderful. I would love to come back; the town is great … The incident was unfortunate. We’re thankful for the support we had in Schuyler this weekend."
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!