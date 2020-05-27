Dispute over doughnuts

Jedlicka told the Sun she reached out to Hurts because she thought it was great for the community they were coming but that selling outside of Didier’s would pose problems with so many cars lining up in the small parking lot, the store's proximity to Highway 15 and the number of people who frequent the business normally on Sundays.

“We were thrilled to have them coming, but I knew Didier’s on a Sunday would create a bunch of logistical challenges with Didier’s being extremely busy on Sundays,” Jedlicka told the Sun, noting she first called the shop in Lincoln before reaching out via Facebook.

Jedlicka said Hurts indicated it would move to the Ballroom, but noted she didn’t bring up the ordinance because she had been told the company had been in talks with the City and didn’t feel it was her place to do so.

Jochim reiterated she thought Hurts was OK to proceed at the Oak Ballroom based on the chat with Jedlicka.

Schuyler came out in droves to support Hurts, as a couple of hundred cars were lined up in the Ballroom parking lot and in the nearby street by the time the two teenage doughnut shop employees officially opened at noon.