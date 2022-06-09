Diving into reading -- Schuyler Public Library's summer reading program ready to go

Summer reading programs are a hallmark of libraries across the country. School is out and parents and kids alike are searching for reading opportunities for the kids over the summer break.

This year, Schuyler Public library is collaborating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln 4-H Extension to bring "Oceans of Possibilities" to the library and explore what reading can do for the entire month of July.

Children 4 to 7 years old will meet on Mondays at 1 p.m. and children 8 to 12 will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for one-hour sessions of activities, snacks and stories. There will also be a family fishing night at South Park on July 28.

The weekly themed activities, according to Youth Services Librarian and Assistant Director Mike Rea, are brought in by the UNL Extension.

"Every year they put together a program that goes with the theme of the reading program so they'll come in and bring something educational," Rea said.

While COVID-19 and concerns with group activities stymied the past couple years' attendance, Rea anticipates excellent reception and attendance this year.

"We've got more and more kids coming in now than we have for the past year so I think our summer reading program will go over pretty well," Rea said.

UNL Extension Educator Julia Kreikemeier said the activities will include an analysis of sandcastle physics, the story of Winter, a dolphin who was born without a tail and even an analysis of the book "The Rainbow Fish," but that's not all the program will entail.

"Not only are we learning science, technology, engineering and math principles, we're learning self-confidence and building self-awareness, learning what it is to be a good person and social awareness skills," Kreikemeier said.

Kreikemeier said her favorite part of the program is the variety of kids and the information the program brings together.

"It's something we don't usually get to do in this form and benefits us all. I get to spend time at the library, one of my favorite places to go, and it's just fun all around," Kreikemeier said.

Rea said ultimately, the goal is to make kids interested in the library and reading, but that a lot of people benefit from the program.

"First of all, it gets kids in the library. Second, gets them reading when they're not in school and of course they get to see their friends. Gives the parents a little break, too," Rea said.

Registration is free and can be done by emailing youthservices60@gmail.com or registering in person at the library.

