Donations sought for Schuyler Food and Toy Drive

Helping those in need during the holiday season is a community effort, as seen by the annual Schuyler Food and Toy Drive and this year that need continues.

Coordinated by the Colfax County Attorney’s Office and many volunteers, donations of food and toys are collected and then distributed to local children and families that are facing adversity.

Last year the program saw its highest numbers ever of those being helped, said Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, who organizes the drive.

“We were up 30%; we attribute that mostly to COVID. Last year we served 219 children and 79 families,” Kracl said.

The goal of the drive, Kracl noted, is to help those with the most significant need.

“We define that as without some sort of outside intervention, the family will not have enough food to get through the Christmas holiday,” she said, adding that it can also include residents who have been hit particularly hard this year by events like an illness or natural disaster.

Children and/or families are nominated for the program by a professional in the field, whether it be school personnel, a probation officer or a law enforcement officer.

“We have someone from the medical field, someone from the education field and someone from a church who goes over all the nominations to make sure there’s a significant need,” Kracl said.

Because organizers want to be able to help as many different people as possible, a child or family generally only receives assistance for two years, she added.

As of a Nov. 4 interview, a large number of youngsters had already been nominated.

“This year I already have over 50 children and we’re not even to the 10th of November,” Kracl said.

The food collected for the drive typically consists of items that kids can prepare themselves. Kracl noted it’s because parents and/or guardians are often working so the kids are by themselves when making meals.

“The good part is if we get financial donations – we’re a 501(c)3 so it’s completely tax deductible… – I can use that to shop locally and in bulk and work with our local vendors to try to get the best deals that I can,” Kracl said.

She added that a part of the food order has already been placed for the drive.

“If we wait too close to Christmas, there’s nothing left in the stores,” she said. “That’s a huge challenge we’re facing this year, is all the supply chain issues.”

Saul Soltero, who helped start the drive and is still involved in it, noted the difficulties faced in 2020.

“Everybody was spread very thin and understandably so, with the COVID, with the food pantry, with supplies,” Soltero said. “People were a little nervous to relinquish things that they may need themselves. It was challenging but yet it was one of our best years ever.”

Generosity from the community allowed last year’s drive to be successful.

“The people of Schuyler who help us are loyal, the businesses are loyal,” he said. “They just get it, and it makes it very easy to be part of it because there are so many people that get it.”

Suggested food donations include cereal, flour, sugar, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, pudding cups, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti-o's, crackers, Crisco, cooking oil, macaroni and cheese, tomato paste, rice, granola bars, dry packaged beans, any kind of soup, Ramen noodles, Kool-Aid, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup, animal crackers, apple sauce and non-refrigerated fruit juice.

Of course donors can give toys such as soccer balls, basketballs, footballs, drawing or art supplies, stuffed animals, baby toys, board games, Legos, Hot Wheel cars, fingernail polish, superhero items, playdoh, sidewalk chalk and coloring books.

People are also welcome to donate any of the following: toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, children’s baby soap, children’s toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, baby wipes, baby lotion, deodorant, laundry soap, dish soap, new child’s size coats, waterproof mittens, hats, scarves, warm blankets, baby blankets and travel-size shampoo and conditioner and body wash.

Donations can be dropped off at the County Attorney’s Office, 412 E. 11th St. in Schuyler.

Kracl’s office now coordinates with churches in Clarkson and Leigh and a community group in Howells to help people in those areas. Last year, she added, there was at least one family in every community in Colfax County who received assistance from the Food and Toy Drive.

Presents are wrapped from the first week in December all the way to the distribution day, which is kept secret as the families don’t know they will be receiving assistance. A variety of volunteers help wrap gifts, including youth groups, law enforcement and members of the Colfax County Board of Commissioners and their families. Additionally, volunteers deliver the gifts and other items to families.

“It truly brings the community together and that’s what excites me; it’s a whole community effort to make sure that these kids and these families are provided for,” Kracl said.

Soltero agreed.

“The schools help, the County Attorney’s Office helps, the counselors help, the churches help, the veterans groups help, the Whitetails Unlimited group helps,” he said. “It’s one of those things where everything seems to fall into place, and I have no doubt that this year we’re going to do it again.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

